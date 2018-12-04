13-Year-Old Jillian Cox’s 10:09, 4:55 Lead Southern Senior Champs

13-year-old Jillian Cox put up the fastest 1000 free time in the nation this year for the 13-14 age group, dominating the Southern Senior Championships in Shenandoah, Texas.

Swimming for Austin Trinity Aquatic Club, Cox won the 1000 free against a field of athletes between 13 and 18 years old, despite being one of only a few 13-year-olds in the field. Her 10:09.43 is the fastest time in the nation this season for the 13-14 age group. It also stands up well inside the top 100 times done by a 13-year-old in the event going back to at least 2000, per USA Swimming’s database. Over last season as a whole, that time would have been 25th nationwide for 13-14s, behind only six 13-year-olds.

Cox also won the 500 free in 4:55.97. That’s tied for the second-best time by a 13-year-old girl this season.

The meet was dotted by a handful of other high-ranking age group swims. 15-year-old Meredith Brown won the 50 free for First Colony Swim Team, dropping from 24.36 down to 23.12. That’s the 18th-ranked time this season among 15-16s and 9th among 15-year-olds.

16-year-old Madison Lloyd cut down from 2:02.99 to 2:00.05 in the 200 backstroke, good for 13th in the nation this season among 15-16s. The Blue Tide Aquatics swimmer was actually stuck in the B final after struggling through a tough 100 free/200 back double in the morning. The event win went to Loveland Swim Club 17-year-old Erin Lang, who was 2:00.07, just a couple hundredths off Lloyd’s mark, but also good for 12th in the nation this season among 17-year-olds.

On the boys side, Jordan Anderson was the backstroke star. Lloyd’s Blue Tied teammate won both the 100 and 200 backs, including a 48.84 in the 100 back. That time puts the 18-year-old Anderson inside the top 20 for his age group, ranking 18th nationwide this season among 17-18s.

Maybe the best multi-event showing was by 17-year-old Grace Wey of Swim Houston Aquatics Center. She won the 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM and 100 back with huge new personal-bests. In her 200 fly, Wey dropped from 2:03.77 down to 2:01.41, which sits #8 in the nation among 17-year-olds this season. Her 100 fly (dropped from 56.75 to 54.69, ranked 13th among 17-year-olds) and 400 IM (4:25.85 down to 4:21.69, ranks 10th among 17-year-olds) also checked into the top 15 nationwide for her age.

17-year-old Briggs Shiller of Swim Houston Aquatic Center was another standout. His 4:26.78 win in the 500 free ranks him 6th this season among 17-year-olds, and his 1:38.62 200 free is 12th for his age this season.

The mile winners were Diana Neagu of California Capital and Jake Ores of Loveland. Neagu went 16:51.58, which sits 5th this season for 17-year-olds. Ores, who is 25, went 15:17.41, which is inside the top 50 swims for swimmers of any age this season. Ores also won the 1000 free in 9:11.87, which is 36th in the nation for all ages.

Full meet results are available on Meet Mobile.