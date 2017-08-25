12 Signs Your Child Is Passionate About Swimming

August 25th, 2017 Club, Lifestyle, Opinion

Courtesy by Elizabeth Wickham

Passionate: having, compelled by, or ruled by intense emotion or strong feeling. (dictionary.com)

Swimming is a tough sport. It develops strength in body and character through countless hours of practice. In order to be a swimmer, kids have to be intrinsically motivated. No one can make them put in the hard work required—they swim because they love it.

Thankfully, swimming is sport that can last a lifetime. If a child is truly passionate about swimming, they will swim through grade school, high school, college and beyond in masters and open water swimming.

If your child is passionate about swimming, it will help them through disappointments—like not making a cut for a big meet, plateaus or injuries. They’ll take that stick-to-it attitude with them throughout their lives—working hard in their majors in college and in their careers. You may have noticed that swimmers who are passionate have different attitudes than those that are merely putting in the time.

Here are 12 signs your kids are passionate about swimming:

ONE

They haven’t missed a practice in 10 years, except when really, really sick.

TWO

They’ve watched Lindsay Benko’s “Swim Fast Freestyle” DVD more than 100 times.

THREE

Their highlight of summer is to compete at a big meet or attend swim camp.

FOUR

You’ve never had to wake them up for morning practice.

FIVE

They’ve gone trick-or-treating in their swim parka, cap and goggles.

SIX

They leave prom or a concert at 9 p.m. so they aren’t tired for Saturday morning practice.

SEVEN

An exciting night for them is watching Netflix and eating popcorn with other swimmers.

EIGHT

Their essays and papers for school revolve around their life at the pool.

NINE

For girls, they don’t mind going to school with their hair wet, in a bun, and without makeup.

TEN

They can’t wait for their two weeks off at the end of summer to be over, so they can get back into the pool.

ELEVEN

You find 3×5 cards with goal times taped to the bathroom mirror.

TWELVE

For fun on Sundays, they join friends for open water swims.

What signs have you seen that swimmers are passionate about their sport?

Elizabeth WickhamElizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.

CoachT

I’m a coach and a college swimmer and I actually don’t really like this article

1 year 9 months ago
CoachT
I’m a coach and a college swimmer and I actually don’t like this article very much. This seems more like “12 signs your swimmer has nothing else to do or look forward to besides swimming”. Those 2 weeks at the end of summer are to give your mind and body a rest. You can spend time with the friends and family you didn’t see much during your busy training schedule. Also, leaving a concert or prom at 9:00 doesn’t impress me. Being a well rounded athlete and person impresses me. Going to the prom or concert and waking up for practice anyways impresses me. An “exciting” night of watching Netflix and eating popcorn doesn’t mean a kid is more dedicated,… Read more »
1 year 9 months ago
nick

Yeah, I totally agree with COACHT, I’m a swimmer and I know I’m passionate about the sport but I don’t do half the things on this list. A better name for the article is “12 signs your swimmer has one goal-swimming”

1 year 9 months ago
Golden B

Totally agree. Sorry, but this just sound unhealthy. I’d NEVER let my daughter leave prom early because she was worried about practice the next day. WHAT?!!!

1 year 9 months ago
Lisa
Why so serious? It’s a lighthearted poke. My two actually would cross about ten off that list and I snorted laughing – they still find time for a wide circle of friends, homework, other sports and to sit with the oldies at dinner time for a download. You do have to be just a little nutty to pursue swimming at an elite level. And it is true that no amount of pushing from the parental unit will ever make a difference; on the contrary I would struggle to keep mine out of the pool. Each to his own (and their own level of commitment) – but as my son’s coach always tells him – “a champion thinks like a champion… Read more »
1 year 9 months ago
A Swimmer

I agree

6 hours 33 minutes ago
IHY

I can’t agree more.

25 minutes 29 seconds ago
Kswimmom

When my youngest was 8 she was too sick for practice and cried until I let her sit in the bathtub with her bathing suit on

1 year 9 months ago
Anne Lane

Great article. I love to see kids involved in something that keeps their mind a active and wanting something more than a video game. So many kids are not actively involved or have something bigger than them to be a part of. Thanks for sharing.

1 year 9 months ago
