12 Signs Your Child Is Passionate About Swimming

Courtesy by Elizabeth Wickham
Passionate: having, compelled by, or ruled by intense emotion or strong feeling. (dictionary.com)
Swimming is a tough sport. It develops strength in body and character through countless hours of practice. In order to be a swimmer, kids have to be intrinsically motivated. No one can make them put in the hard work required—they swim because they love it.
Thankfully, swimming is sport that can last a lifetime. If a child is truly passionate about swimming, they will swim through grade school, high school, college and beyond in masters and open water swimming.
If your child is passionate about swimming, it will help them through disappointments—like not making a cut for a big meet, plateaus or injuries. They’ll take that stick-to-it attitude with them throughout their lives—working hard in their majors in college and in their careers. You may have noticed that swimmers who are passionate have different attitudes than those that are merely putting in the time.
Here are 12 signs your kids are passionate about swimming:
ONE
They haven’t missed a practice in 10 years, except when really, really sick.
TWO
They’ve watched Lindsay Benko’s “Swim Fast Freestyle” DVD more than 100 times.
THREE
Their highlight of summer is to compete at a big meet or attend swim camp.
FOUR
You’ve never had to wake them up for morning practice.
FIVE
They’ve gone trick-or-treating in their swim parka, cap and goggles.
SIX
They leave prom or a concert at 9 p.m. so they aren’t tired for Saturday morning practice.
SEVEN
An exciting night for them is watching Netflix and eating popcorn with other swimmers.
EIGHT
Their essays and papers for school revolve around their life at the pool.
NINE
For girls, they don’t mind going to school with their hair wet, in a bun, and without makeup.
TEN
They can’t wait for their two weeks off at the end of summer to be over, so they can get back into the pool.
ELEVEN
You find 3×5 cards with goal times taped to the bathroom mirror.
TWELVE
For fun on Sundays, they join friends for open water swims.
What signs have you seen that swimmers are passionate about their sport?
Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.
12 Comments on "12 Signs Your Child Is Passionate About Swimming"
I’m a coach and a college swimmer and I actually don’t really like this article
Yeah, I totally agree with COACHT, I’m a swimmer and I know I’m passionate about the sport but I don’t do half the things on this list. A better name for the article is “12 signs your swimmer has one goal-swimming”
Totally agree. Sorry, but this just sound unhealthy. I’d NEVER let my daughter leave prom early because she was worried about practice the next day. WHAT?!!!
I agree
I can’t agree more.
When my youngest was 8 she was too sick for practice and cried until I let her sit in the bathtub with her bathing suit on
Great article. I love to see kids involved in something that keeps their mind a active and wanting something more than a video game. So many kids are not actively involved or have something bigger than them to be a part of. Thanks for sharing.