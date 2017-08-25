12 Signs Your Child Is Passionate About Swimming

Courtesy by Elizabeth Wickham

Passionate: having, compelled by, or ruled by intense emotion or strong feeling. (dictionary.com)

Swimming is a tough sport. It develops strength in body and character through countless hours of practice. In order to be a swimmer, kids have to be intrinsically motivated. No one can make them put in the hard work required—they swim because they love it.

Thankfully, swimming is sport that can last a lifetime. If a child is truly passionate about swimming, they will swim through grade school, high school, college and beyond in masters and open water swimming.

If your child is passionate about swimming, it will help them through disappointments—like not making a cut for a big meet, plateaus or injuries. They’ll take that stick-to-it attitude with them throughout their lives—working hard in their majors in college and in their careers. You may have noticed that swimmers who are passionate have different attitudes than those that are merely putting in the time.

Here are 12 signs your kids are passionate about swimming:

ONE

They haven’t missed a practice in 10 years, except when really, really sick.

TWO

They’ve watched Lindsay Benko’s “Swim Fast Freestyle” DVD more than 100 times.

THREE

Their highlight of summer is to compete at a big meet or attend swim camp.

FOUR

You’ve never had to wake them up for morning practice.

FIVE

They’ve gone trick-or-treating in their swim parka, cap and goggles.

SIX

They leave prom or a concert at 9 p.m. so they aren’t tired for Saturday morning practice.

SEVEN

An exciting night for them is watching Netflix and eating popcorn with other swimmers.

EIGHT

Their essays and papers for school revolve around their life at the pool.

NINE

For girls, they don’t mind going to school with their hair wet, in a bun, and without makeup.

TEN

They can’t wait for their two weeks off at the end of summer to be over, so they can get back into the pool.

ELEVEN

You find 3×5 cards with goal times taped to the bathroom mirror.

TWELVE

For fun on Sundays, they join friends for open water swims.

What signs have you seen that swimmers are passionate about their sport?