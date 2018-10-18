1:01/2:14 Breaststroker Taylor Steele Verbals to South Carolina

South Carolina has kept an in-state prospect home, as Coastal Aquatic Club’s Taylor Steele has announced her verbal commitment to the Gamecocks.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina! I chose USC because of the amazing atmosphere and coaching staff. I can’t wait to see what the future holds. SPURS UP!!

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:01.73

200y breast – 2:14.30

200y IM – 2:05.90

Steele’s best times in her top events are all from winter/spring champs season of 2018. She continued improvements through the summer, hitting a 1:10.41 in the 100m breast as well as an impressive 32.05 in the 50m breast. Steele did not compete at the 2018 South Carolina 5A Champs, but she was the 100 breast champion as a sophomore in 2017, representing Carolina Forest High School.

South Carolina just graduated their top breaststroker, Kersten Dirrane, who was an A finalist in both breaststrokes at the 2018 SEC Championships. Steele will have a year of overlap with current junior Albury Higgs, who A-finaled in the 200 breast and B-finaled in the 100 breast at 2018 SECs.