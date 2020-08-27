1 Event (50 Fly), 2 European Swimmers, 3 Best Times

INTERNATIONAL BASLER CUP

August 21st – 23rd, 2020

Basel, Switzerland

Long Course Meters

Results

In Switzerland, Manuel Leuthard swam not one but 2 blistering best times in the 50m fly – on the same day. In the morning, Leuthard won the event substantially by 1.2 seconds with a time of 23.88. 3 hours later he swam it again, racing only himself and the clock, and he touched the wall at 23.75.

Not only is a best time impressive after limited training due to COVID-19, but Leuther just out-swam his own gold-medal finish at the 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships. At that meet he out-touched Noe Ponti by a nail-biting .05 seconds in the 50m fly, and Leuther’s new best time would have won that race by .15 seconds. Ponti still holds the National Record with his time of 23.48 that placed 1st at last summer’s European Junior Championships.

Leuther’s new time places him as first in the nation in the men’s 50m fly this year. Last season, Leuther trained with the Trojan Swim Club under head coach Dave Salo, but he has since returned to Switzerland for the time being.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS FOR THE CUP OF THE MAYOR OF PULAWY

August 22nd, 2020

Pulawy, Poland

Long Course Meters

Results

Another European swimmer took the men’s 50m butterfly by storm last weekend. In Poland, 17-year-old Pawel Uryniuk won the 50m fly in a best time of 24.18. Second-place finisher Mateusz Mamcarz touched the wall 1.48 seconds after him at 25.66.

Uryniuk’s previous 50m fly best time was from this February (24.29) and his performance at the Open Championships has further established his third place on Poland’s top 50m fly times this year. As a notable up-and-coming flyer, Uryniuk took bronze in the 100m fly at the 2019 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (54.73.) This year, he is one of four men 17 years old or younger on Poland’s list of it’s Top 100 Men in 2020, which is calculated using the swimmer’s all time result according to the FINA points table.

At the Open Championships last weekend Uryniuk also raced the 200m butterfly. His third place finish (2:06.43) was not a best time, but it did add a bronze medal to his club team, UKS G8 Bielany Warszawa’s, collection and contributed to their fourth-place finish in the meet. A total of 34 clubs participated in the one-day meet in 9 events.