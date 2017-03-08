Zone A Day 3: Virginia Tech Adds Two More Divers To NCAAs

2017 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D & E: Monday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 8

Zone C: Thursday, March 9 – Saturday, March 11

Host schools: Zone A: Virginia Tech Zone B: Auburn Zone C: Indiana Zone D: Missouri Zone E: Northern Arizona

NCAA selection primer

Virginia Tech added one male and one female diver to its NCAA rosters on the final day of NCAA Zone A’s championships. That was led by platform champ Thomas Shinholser.

Zone A results

Ashley Buchter also earned a qualifying spot for the Hokies. Mauro Silva also earned a reimbursement slot. He was already eligible after a 5th-place finish on 3-meter, but jumped into reimbursement status with silver on platform.

Harvard’s Jing Leung won the women’s platform event to give the Crimson its only NCAA diving qualifier.

In terms of the NCAA team battle, Virginia’s women were the biggest team to earn another diver. Kylie Towbin grabbed a reimbursement slot with silver, joining Sydney Dusel on the NCAA roster.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Meme Sharp, PITT Dominic Giordano, PITT 2 1-meter Champ Addison Walkowiak, RUTG Hector Garcia, PSU 3 Platform Champ Jing Leung, HARV Thomas Shinholser, VT 4 3-meter 2nd Addison Walkowiak, RUTG Hector Garcia, PSU 5 1-meter 2nd Alyssa Black, RUTG Benjamin Schiesl, VT 6 Platform 2nd Kylie Towbin, UVA Mauro Silva, VT 7 3-meter 3rd Alexandra Butera, UCONN Ian Shelton, UVA 8 1-meter 3rd Olivia Lehman, JMU Dominic Giordano, PITT 9 Platform 3rd Ashley Buchter, VT Dominic Giordano, PITT 10 3-meter 4th Alyssa Black, RUTG Jayden Pantel, CUD 11 1-meter 4th Meme Sharp, PITT Bradley Buchter, NAVY 12 Platform 4th Addison Walkowiak, RUTG Ian Shelton, UVA 13 3-meter 5th Sydney Dusel, UVA Mauro Silva, VT 14 1-meter 5th Emma Roush, MASS Eduardo Castro, VT 15 Platform 5th Rachel Byrne, RUTG — 16 3-meter 6th Ashlynn Peters, VT — 17 1-meter 6th — Ian Shelton, UVA 18 Platform 6th Ashlynn Peters, VT — 19 3-meter 7th Abbey Croce, BUFF — 20 1-meter 7th — — 21 Platform 7th — —

(Athletes in bold are locked in for NCAA reimbursement. Athletes who have doubled up on qualifying spots are noted with a line through their lower priority slot.)

NCAA ZONE QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

From our refresher post, which you can find here.

Divers qualify for the NCAA Championships through Zone Meets spread across the country. Each zone earns a set number of NCAA qualifying spots based on the performances of that Zone at NCAAs in the past.

Here are the qualifying spots for each event in each zone:

WOMEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 5 7 6 Zone B 10 9 7 Zone C 8 9 6 Zone D 7 7 11 Zone E 11 9 11

MEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 8 10 9 Zone C 5 7 7 Zone D 8 9 9 Zone E 9 5 7

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.

WOMEN MEN Zone A 5 5 Zone B 9 9 Zone C 8 6 Zone D 8 9 Zone E 11 6

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.