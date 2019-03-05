Zmushka Clocks Belarusian NR At Latvian Championships

2019 Latvian Championships

March 1st – March 3rd

LCM

Results

Meet Highlights

The 2019 Latvian Championships took place over the weekend, where visiting nation Belarus took control of most of the events. Alina Zmushka cracked a new Belarusian national record in the women’s 50m breaststroke, winning the event in a time of 31.25. That shaved .04 off the previous record of 31.29 set by Olympian Kapishina Inna back in the 2009 supersuited era.

Ilya Shymanovich, two-time silver medalist at last year’s Short Course World Championships, took the men’s 100m breaststroke event in a solid mark of 1:00.20. That’s within range of the 1:00.01 he put up in the semi-finals of the 2017 World Championships. Shymanovich also took the 200m breast title this weekend in a mark of 2:13.43.

Finally, fellow Belarusian swimmer Anastasiya Shkurdai pounded out a time of 1:00.62 to win the women’s backstroke event by almost 2 seconds. That’s her best time by over a second and Shkurdai’s performance inserts her among the top 20 performers in the world this season.

The sole Latvian wins came in the form of Maria Romanjuk‘s victory in the women’s 100m breaststroke. The SK Garant swimmer clocked 1:10.95 to top the field, while her countrywoman Ieva Maluka won the women’s 100m free in 56.55.