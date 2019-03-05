USA Diving: What to Watch for at Beijing World Series Stop

Courtesy: USA Diving

BEIJING, China – After competing last week in the Sagamihara World Series in Japan, Team USA has arrived in Beijing, where all seven divers will compete at The National Aquatics Center – Water Cube, the home of Beijing 2008, for the second circuit of the World Series. Competition will begin Thursday, March 7 (local time) and conclude Saturday, March 9 (local time). Beijing is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern Standard Time zone.

What to Watch For:

Krysta Palmer (Carson City, Nev./Reno, Nev.) – Despite not competing in the women’s 3-meter and women’s 3-meter synchro with Maria Coburn (Austin, Texas) due to a minor injury, Palmer is scheduled to compete this week in both events. The Beijing World Series will mark Palmer’s first World Series. Palmer clinched her first individual international medal at the FINA Gold Coast Grand Prix last November, after placing third in the women’s 3-meter competition.

Maria Coburn and Krysta Palmer – Coburn was scheduled to compete with Palmer last week in the women’s 3-meter event but had to change partners in the last minute due to Palmer’s injury. Tarrin Gilliland (Midland, Texas) selflessly stepped in to fill Palmer’s spot, where she and Coburn placed eighth with 252.18 points. Palmer’s injury will determine who Coburn will compete with in this week’s competition.

Tarrin Gilliland and Katrina Young (Shoreline, Wash./Tallahassee, Fla.) – The pair placed eighth after scoring 282.18 points in last week’s World Series final. With a week of competition and training under their belts, both divers will look to make improvements entering the Beijing World Series women’s platform final.

Tyler Downs (Ballwin, Mo.) and Jordan Rzepka (Solon, Ohio) – After competing in their first senior international competition together, the pair will return to the men’s platform synchro event in Beijing. The synchro partners will use last week’s performance, where they placed seventh with 358.95 points, as a learning opportunity to improve in this week’s competition.

Mark Anderson (Lake Forest, Calif./ Austin, Texas) and Tyler Downs – In their first international men’s 3-meter synchro together, the pair placed seventh with 363.72 points. Both Anderson and Downs, now having international experience in the event, will contend in the Beijing World Series as they look to progress in the men’s 3-meter synchro.

