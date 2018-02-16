Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
- Live Video (finals)
MEN’S 50 FREE:
- GOLD: Zach Apple, Auburn. 19.08
- SILVER: Kyle Decoursey, Tennessee, 19.12
- BRONZE: Robert Howard, Alabama, 19.14
Auburn’s Zach Apple made waves tonight, touching just .15 shy of his lifetime best to clip Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey and Alabama’s Robert Howard for the gold. Bama’s Zane Waddell was the next man to the wall, out-touching Texas A&M’s Adam Koster 19.43 to 19.45. Tennessee’s Alec Connolly had the 6th fastest time of t he night with a 19.48 from the B final.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Is Zach Apple the Next in Line for the 200 IM? (Video)"
Maybe not in the 2 IM–but this guy definitely has a future in the sport.