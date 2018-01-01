Your 2018 Swimming New Years Resolutions for Today and Every Day

Happy 2018!

Change doesn’t have to wait for the new year. There’s nothing special about January 1st that makes it particularly easier to start being better, to make new habits or break old ones. Every day and every practice is an opportunity for that.

But, the new year is as good of a time as any to run-through the check list of what you should be doing, and see how it’s going. Below, I’ve come up with a 25-point check list that you can use today to set resolutions, or you can use every week or even every day, to make sure you stay on track. Print it, tape it to the inside of your locker, on the ceiling above your bed, or wherever else you find yourself typically needing a reminder.