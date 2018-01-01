Your 2018 Swimming New Years Resolutions for Today and Every Day

Happy 2018!

Change doesn’t have to wait for the new year. There’s nothing special about January 1st that makes it particularly easier to start being better, to make new habits or break old ones. Every day and every practice is an opportunity for that.

But, the new year is as good of a time as any to run-through the check list of what you should be doing, and see how it’s going. Below, I’ve come up with a 25-point check list that you can use today to set resolutions, or you can use every week or even every day, to make sure you stay on track. Print it, tape it to the inside of your locker, on the ceiling above your bed, or wherever else you find yourself typically needing a reminder.

  1. Drink more water
  2. Set my alarm 5 minutes earlier to make sure 
  3. Eat enough to fuel myself for practice
  4. Set more goals
  5. Be accountable for my actions
  6. Stop comparing myself to other swimmers
  7. Be more coachable
  8. Ice my shoulders when needed
  9. Get more sleep
  10. Be conscious of what nutrients I’m putting in my body
  11. Do more underwaters off each wall
  12. Stop pulling on the lane line
  13. Turn negative thoughts into positive ones
  14. Be more supportive of my teammates
  15. Pack extra suits, goggles, and caps just in case
  16. Don’t breathe off the walls
  17. Take less bathroom breaks
  18. Stick to your breathing pattern
  19. Cheer louder at meets
  20. Achieve balance between sports and academics
  21. Take constructive criticism well
  22. Always be ready for a hard set
  23. Give your best effort every single time you dive in
  24. Appreciate your teammates and coaches
  25. Enjoy it!

