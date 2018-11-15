Yan Zibei Enters Top 10 Performers All Time In Men’s SCM 100 Breast

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

On top of Kira Toussaint’s Dutch National Record and Wang Shun’s Chinese National Record tonight in Singapore, Yan Zibei also wrote his name in the record books on the first night of the FINA World Cup stop in Singapore.

After establishing himself as a player in the men’s 100m breaststroke by way of his 4th seeded effort of 57.87, Yan turned up the heat in tonight’s final to win gold. Rocketing out in 26.51, the only sub-27 second opener of the field, Yan closed in 29.83 to wrap up the top of the podium in a time of 56.34. That time captured an impressive 961 FINA points en route to overtaking his own previous NR of 56.88 he set last year at the Beijing stop of the 2017 FINA World Cup Series.

Yan’s 56.34 winning effort tonight seals up the #2 spot in the world rankings, positioning the 23-year-old only behind Japan’s Pan Pacs champion Yasuhiro Koseki.

In terms of the top performers of all time, Yan slides into the #9 spot, but represents only the 2nd Asian in the top 10.

Top 10 Men’s All Time 100 SCM Breaststroke Performers