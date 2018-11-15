Yan Zibei Enters Top 10 Performers All Time In Men’s SCM 100 Breast

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

On top of Kira Toussaint’s Dutch National Record and Wang Shun’s Chinese National Record tonight in Singapore, Yan Zibei also wrote his name in the record books on the first night of the FINA World Cup stop in Singapore.

After establishing himself as a player in the men’s 100m breaststroke by way of his 4th seeded effort of 57.87, Yan turned up the heat in tonight’s final to win gold. Rocketing out in 26.51, the only sub-27 second opener of the field, Yan closed in 29.83 to wrap up the top of the podium in a time of 56.34. That time captured an impressive 961 FINA points en route to overtaking his own previous NR of 56.88 he set last year at the Beijing stop of the 2017 FINA World Cup Series.

Yan’s 56.34 winning effort tonight seals up the #2 spot in the world rankings, positioning the 23-year-old only behind Japan’s Pan Pacs champion Yasuhiro Koseki.

2018-2019 SCM MEN 100 BREAST

YasuhiroJPN
KOSEKI
10/27
56.29
2Oleg
KOSTIN		RUS56.5611/08
3Kirill
PRIGODA		RUS56.5811/09
4Felipe
LIMA		BRA56.6910/04
5Zibei
YAN		CHN56.9611/09
View Top 26»

In terms of the top performers of all time, Yan slides into the #9 spot, but represents only the 2nd Asian in the top 10.

Top 10 Men’s All Time 100 SCM Breaststroke Performers

#1 – 55.61 Cameron van der Burgh RSA 5/10/2010
#2 – 55.94 Adam Peaty GBR LEN XIX European Short Course Championships 12/16/2017 Copenhagen
#3 – 56.02 Kirill Prigoda RUS LEN XIX European Short Course Championships 12/15/2017 Copenhagen
#4 – 56.15 Fabio Scozzoli ITA LEN XIX European Short Course Championships 12/16/2017 Copenhagen
#5 – 56.16 Oleg Kostin RUS Russian National SC Swimming Championships 11/19/2017 Kazan
#6 – 56.25 Felipe Franca BRA Trofeu Jose Finkel 9/1/2014 GUARATINGUETA
#7 – 56.29 Robin Van Aggele
Kasuhiro Yoseki		 NED
JPN		 JPN Short Course Worlds Selection Meet 12/10/2009
11/27/18		 Istanbul
Tokyo
#8 – 56.33 Vladimir Morozov RUS FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2016 10/1/2016 Beijing
#9 – 56.34 Yan Zibei CHN FINA Swimming World Cup 2018 11/15/2018 Singapore
#10 – 56.40 Ilya Shymanovich BLR FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2017 08/03/2017 Moscow

BSD

Why is Koseki number one in world rankings but not in top 10 all time? That would make 2 Asians in the top 10 and bump Yan to #10.

46 minutes ago

