Yan Zibei Enters Top 10 Performers All Time In Men’s SCM 100 Breast

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, November 15th – Saturday, November 17th
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- SCM
On top of Kira Toussaint’s Dutch National Record and Wang Shun’s Chinese National Record tonight in Singapore, Yan Zibei also wrote his name in the record books on the first night of the FINA World Cup stop in Singapore.
After establishing himself as a player in the men’s 100m breaststroke by way of his 4th seeded effort of 57.87, Yan turned up the heat in tonight’s final to win gold. Rocketing out in 26.51, the only sub-27 second opener of the field, Yan closed in 29.83 to wrap up the top of the podium in a time of 56.34. That time captured an impressive 961 FINA points en route to overtaking his own previous NR of 56.88 he set last year at the Beijing stop of the 2017 FINA World Cup Series.
Yan’s 56.34 winning effort tonight seals up the #2 spot in the world rankings, positioning the 23-year-old only behind Japan’s Pan Pacs champion Yasuhiro Koseki.
2018-2019 SCM MEN 100 BREAST
KOSEKI
56.29
|2
|Oleg
KOSTIN
|RUS
|56.56
|11/08
|3
|Kirill
PRIGODA
|RUS
|56.58
|11/09
|4
|Felipe
LIMA
|BRA
|56.69
|10/04
|5
|Zibei
YAN
|CHN
|56.96
|11/09
In terms of the top performers of all time, Yan slides into the #9 spot, but represents only the 2nd Asian in the top 10.
Top 10 Men’s All Time 100 SCM Breaststroke Performers
|#1 – 55.61
|Cameron van der Burgh
|RSA
|5/10/2010
|#2 – 55.94
|Adam Peaty
|GBR
|LEN XIX European Short Course Championships
|12/16/2017
|Copenhagen
|#3 – 56.02
|Kirill Prigoda
|RUS
|LEN XIX European Short Course Championships
|12/15/2017
|Copenhagen
|#4 – 56.15
|Fabio Scozzoli
|ITA
|LEN XIX European Short Course Championships
|12/16/2017
|Copenhagen
|#5 – 56.16
|Oleg Kostin
|RUS
|Russian National SC Swimming Championships
|11/19/2017
|Kazan
|#6 – 56.25
|Felipe Franca
|BRA
|Trofeu Jose Finkel
|9/1/2014
|GUARATINGUETA
|#7 – 56.29
|Robin Van Aggele
Kasuhiro Yoseki
|NED
JPN
|JPN Short Course Worlds Selection Meet
|12/10/2009
11/27/18
|Istanbul
Tokyo
|#8 – 56.33
|Vladimir Morozov
|RUS
|FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2016
|10/1/2016
|Beijing
|#9 – 56.34
|Yan Zibei
|CHN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2018
|11/15/2018
|Singapore
|#10 – 56.40
|Ilya Shymanovich
|BLR
|FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2017
|08/03/2017
|Moscow
Why is Koseki number one in world rankings but not in top 10 all time? That would make 2 Asians in the top 10 and bump Yan to #10.