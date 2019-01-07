Yale Women, Penn Men Take Control in Ivy League Tri Meet

PENN V. YALE V. DARTMOUTH

January 5, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Results

Scores Men: Penn 227, Dartmouth 73 | Penn 191, Yale 109 Women: Yale 237, Penn 63 | Yale 244, Dartmouth 56



WOMEN’S MEET

The Yale women barely skipped a beat, winning every event until the 100 fly towards the very end of the session.

Yale had three women double up with two wins each. Bella Hindley, the top sprinter in the Ivy League conference, won the 50 free (23.05) and 100 back (55.11). She also posted a 25.97 medley relay lead-off and had a huge 49.62 anchor on their 400 free relay. Both relays won, and Hindley had the field’s best split in both.

Yale’s two other double winners were Destiny Nelson and Cha O’Leary. Nelson took home the 200 back win (2:01.69) and later had a blowout win in the 200 IM (2:03.34), where she took the victory by over three seconds. Nelson also finished 2nd behind Hindley in the 100 back (56.94). O’Leary, meanwhile, swept the breaststroke races with a 1:04.00 in the 100 and a 2:19.53 in the 200.

Penn freshman Monika Burzynska was the only non-Yale win on the day, striking in the 100 fly. She posted a 55.62, with nobody within a second of her. Burzynska’s 25.09 fly split on Penn’s 200 medley relay was also the quickest in the field.

Dartmouth was led by Mia Leko, who nearly got a win in the 200 butterfly. She was 2:04.08 at the wall, less than three tenths off of Yale’s Carrie Heilbrun (2:03.80).

MEN’S MEET

On the men’s side, Penn controlled the meet.

The Quakers got off to a flying start in the 200 medley relay, going 1:29.13 to finish a whole two seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Mark Andrew, Mark Blinstrub, Sean Lee, and Thomas Dillinger were four key players for Penn. They were on that 200 medley relay, with Andrew splitting a 24.62 breast and Dillinger 19.70 on the anchor leg. Later in the meet, all four of them would win two individual events before reconvening to dominate the 400 free relay.

Dillinger put up a strong sprint double, taking the 50 free (20.22) and the 100 free (43.89). His 100 free time was just a tenth off of what it took to make the A-final at the 2018 Ivy League Champs, where Dillinger took third last year. On the end of the 400 free relay, Dillinger split a 43.95.

Andrew swept the breaststrokes, Blinstrub the backstrokes, and Lee the butterflies. Andrew was 55.48/2:02.00 in breast, leading a Penn 1-2 in both with teammate Boris Yang, while Blinstrub was 49.64/1:49.20 for big wins in the back, and Lee 48.51/1:47.40 in fly.

Yale got on the board with a win in the 200 free courtesy of Henry Gaissert (1:40.16), while Dartmouth diver Justin Sodokoff pulled out a win on the 1-meter.