Yale Sweeps Double Dual With Penn & Dartmouth; Bulldog Women Now 7-0 This Season

Yale vs Dartmouth vs Penn

January 13-14, 2023

New Haven, Conn.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores Women: Yale 238, Penn 62 Women: Yale 269, Dartmouth 28 Women: Penn 231, Dartmouth 62 Men: Yale 200, Penn 100 Men: Yale 228, Dartmouth 72 Men: Penn 183, Dartmouth 116



Courtesy: Yale Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women’s swimming and diving team turned in another impressive performance in its final home meet of the season. The Bulldogs defeated Penn 238-62 and Dartmouth 269-28 on Senior Day at Kiphuth Pool.

Yale is 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Ivy League meets this season.

Alex Massey won three events for the Bulldogs – the 200 butterfly in 2:00.52, the 100 butterfly in 55.55 and the 200 individual medley in 2:05.04.

Lilly Derivaux captured the 500 and 1000 freestyles in 4:54.18 and 10:06.14 respectively.

Raime Jones and Ophelia Pilkinton were also double winners. Jones won the 200 freestyle (1:51.29) and the 200 backstroke (2:02.64), while Pilkinton was the winner in the 50 (23.45) and 100 (50.47) freestyle.

In the diving, which was held on Friday night, Paige Lai won the 3-meter event and Lily Horenkamp was the 1-meter winner.

Prior to the start of the swimming events on Saturday, Yale’s six seniors were honored: MaryKate Buckley , Marissa Healy , Jones, Olivia Paoletti , Pilkinton and Lindsey Wagner

The Bulldogs are back in action on Jan. 28-29 when they face Harvard and Princeton in Cambridge, Mass.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men’s swimming and diving team celebrated Senior Day by defeating Penn 200-100 and Dartmouth 228-72 at Kiphuth Pool.

The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to four and are 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Ivy meets.

Connor Lee was a double winner for Yale, capturing the 100 (47.51) and 200 (1:48.75) butterfly.

Other winners included Greg Kalin (100 backstroke), Marcus Hodgson (50 freestyle), Joseph Page (100 freestyle), Noah Millard (200 backstroke) and Jose Cano (500 freestyle).

In the diving events held on Friday night, Nicholas Chau won the 1-meter event and Jean Paul Ditto was the winner off the 3-meter board.

Prior to Saturday’s swimming events, Yale nine seniors were honored: Iszac Henig , Nathaniel Hickman-Chow , Kalin, Lee, William Lefebvre , Jack O’Connor , Page, Jami Rzepecki and Evan Schott .

The Bulldogs are back in action on Jan. 27-28 when they face Harvard and Princeton in Cambridge, Mass.

Courtesy: Penn Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming and diving team couldn’t get past Yale Saturday afternoon, but managed to dismantle Dartmouth, 231-62 at Kiphuth Exhibition Pool.

The Quakers improve to 3-4 on the year and are now 2-4 in Ivy meets. Penn is 2-0 in neutral site matchups this season.

Quaker Notemeal

* Vanessa Chong picked up a pair of second-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly (56.28) and 200 fly (2:00.75), where she was just narrowly beat out by Yale’s Alex Massey (2:00.52) for first.

* Catherine Buroker recorded a pair of runner-up finishes in distance races, taking second in the 1000-yard free (10:10.66) and in the 500 free (5:01.59).

* Anna Boeckman took second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:21.71).

* Anna Moehn finished third in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.65.

*Penn took home two second-place finishes in relays as Amber Smith , Boeckman, Chong and Margot Kaczorowski swam a 1:45.83 in the 200 medley relay. Abby Wickersham , Smith, Moehn and Kaczorowski timed in at 1:36.95 in the 200 free relay.

*On the boards, Olivia Francella came in fourth in the three-meter dive (259.95) and fifth in the one meter (234.85).

Up Next

The Quakers return home to face West Chester Friday at 5 p.m. and Harvard Saturday at 10 a.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Sophomore Matthew Fallon picked up where he left off at the tail end of 2022 with three first-place finishes Saturday afternoon at Kiphuth Exhibition Pool, guiding the University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming and diving team to a 183-116 victory over Dartmouth.

The Quakers fell to host Yale, 200-100, despite Fallon’s dominance where he picked up wins in 1,000-yard freestyle and the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke.

Quaker Notemeal

*Fallon swam a 9:15.69 in the 1,000 free to finish first. He timed in with a 54.63 in the 100 breast and a 1:55.51 in the 200.

* James Curreri took home second place in the 100-yard backstroke (50.96). Other second-place finishers included Andrew Dai in the 200-yard butterfly (1:50.16), Alex Fu in the 100 fly (49.24) and Kevin Keil with a 1:53.01 in the 200-yard individual medley.

*Keil also tallied a third-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 4:38.91.

*The Quakers reeled off a pair of third-place finishes in both relays as Jack Hamilton , Neil Simpson , Dai and Fu swam a 1:30.77 in the 200-yard medley relay. Fu, Dai, Fallon and Hamilton clocked in at 1:23.94 in the 200 free relay.

*On the diving boards Friday, Jack Williams got third in the one-meter (292.10) while placing fifth in the three-meter with a score of 310.35. Cody Hopkins got sixth (291.70) in the event.

Up Next

Penn returns to Sheerr Pool for the first time since early November, hosting West Chester on Friday at 5 p.m. and Harvard Saturday at 10 a.m.

Courtesy: Dartmouth Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving team was defeated by both Yale and Penn in their return to Ivy League action at Yale’s Kiphuth Exhibition Pool. Diving events took place on Friday and swimming followed on Saturday.

“Illness meant we had a very small squad for this competition and while we can’t control the cards that were dealt, we can control how we play them,” said head coach Milana Socha . “ Zoe Moon and Julianne Jones both walked away with exciting wins against Penn. Alexa Kalish stepped up as the only diver able to compete and rose to that challenge.”

In Friday’s diving action, Kalish placed sixth in the 1-meter dive with a score of 222.65 and seventh on the 3-meter board at 231.15.

Moon’s win over Penn came in the 200 backstroke as the junior beat all Quakers to the wall with a time of 2:09.24. Moon was also second against Penn in 100 backstroke with an even 1:00.00.

Jones, who set a pool record at Bates in her last outing, topped Penn in the 200 IM at 2:05.81. She was second against Penn in the 100 breast (1:06.48) and 200 breast (2:22.42).

Lindsey Drumm , Rachel Zhang , Christina Cianciolo and Sophie Wiener placed fourth overall and second against Penn in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.50.

Dartmouth fell by a score of 272-25 to Yale and 231-62 to Penn.

The Big Green return home to host the two-day Tate Ramsden Invitational, which will pit Dartmouth against UMass and Northeastern, beginning Friday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. The program will honor its lone senior, Cianciolo, prior to the start of Saturday’s action.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving team battled Yale and Penn, eventually falling to both squads, in their return to Ivy League competition at Yale’s Kiphuth Exhibition Pool. Diving events kicked off the weekend on Friday and swimming followed on Saturday.

“We had a few really impressive swims after a challenging week of training,” head coach Milana Socha said. “ Tim Park and Alex Ye’s event wins were well fought for, going 1-2-3 in the 200 free against Penn was electric, and the men racked up multiple other event wins against Penn. We are learning that we have a choice in our attitude and how we show up – that choice can make all the difference.”

Park placed first in the 200 free with a time of 1:38.61, defeating both Yale and Penn. Joe Moll (1:41.46) and Colton Rasmussen (1:41.62) also outswam Penn. Ye’s first-place finish came in the 200 IM at 1:52.31 for a win over the two Ivy League foes.

Rasmussen added a win over Penn in the 100 free, coming in at 46.56 seconds. Moll also defeated the Quakers in the 200 back with a time of 1:49.38. Yan Dvoretskiy’s performance in the 500 free (4:35.04) represented another victory over Penn.

Eddy Chen was third, second to both Yale and Penn in the 100 breast and 200 breast with times of 56.55 and 2:03.79 respectively.

On Friday, Everett Tai placed sixth to lead Dartmouth in the 1-meter dive with a score of 266.50 and received a 289.85 mark on the 3-meter board for a seventh-place finish.

Dartmouth fell by a score of 183-116 to Penn and 232-68 to Yale.