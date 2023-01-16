Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pitt’s Chase Kreitler Gives Insight into NCAA College Season Training/Rest Cycles

First-year Pitt head coach Chase Kreitler let SwimSwam on deck back in November right before their dual with George Washington and he had some great insights on training cycles within an NCAA season. Kreitler explains the level of fatigue he saw from his team in the middle of November and how he reacted to that with their practice schedule leading up to the dual. While this meet wasn’t necessarily a focus, Kreitler still wanted his team to take advantage of the opportunity to race and perform.

Full practice video coming tomorrow.

0
