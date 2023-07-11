Yale Adds Dana Grindall To Staff As Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Yale Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Dana Grindall , who spent three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Colgate, has joined Jim Henry ‘s staff at Yale as an assistant swimming and diving coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dana to our swimming and diving family,” said Henry, the Robert J.H. Kiphuth Head Coach of the Bulldogs. “Her passion, energy and dedication to coaching and mentoring her student athletes will be a tremendous addition to our team. Dana has a deep understanding of the sport of swimming and what it takes to succeed both in and out of the water. Her leadership skills and ability to motivate her students are second to none.”

At Colgate, Grindall served as the head sprint coach in addition to her role as recruiting coordinator. She also was the team’s social media manager and travel coordinator. In 2020-21, the women’s program established six new records, including three first year marks and three pool records.

“I am extremely excited to step into my new role and join the Yale family,” said Grindall. “What really drew me to this program was the clear dedication and grit this team has – both in and out of the water. The passion the coaching staff brings to the deck as well as the support they provide their athletes is truly unmatched. Big things are happening in New Haven, and I am honored to be a Bulldog.”

Grindall comes to Yale after serving as the Head Junior Coach at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club.

Prior to Colgate. Grindall spent two years in Las Vegas as an educator at Teach for America, while also serving as the Swim Coach at Western High School. During that time, she earned a master of education degree at UNLV.

As an athlete, Grindall had a decorated career at the University of Wisconsin where she was a two-time Olympic Trials qualifier, Big Ten Champion, First Team All-Big Ten selection and honorable mention All-American in 2015. She set the school record in the 200-yard butterfly and served as a team captain for the 2016-17 campaign.

The Orange, Conn., native earned a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from Wisconsin in May 2017.