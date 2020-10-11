World Record Holder Regan Smith Races Three Events at Riptide Intrasquad

2020 Riptide October Intrasquad

October 9-10, 2020

Bluewater Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 MN RIPT October Intrasquad”

World record holder Regan Smith, who this summer elected to defer her enrollment at Stanford in order to continue training at home, competed during the first day of her team’s two-day intrasquad. The meet was competed entirely as mixed events, with boys and girls swimming together.

The 18-year old US National Team member competed in three events on the first day of the meet: the 500 free, 200 fly, and 50 free.

In Smith’s first event, the 500 free, she took third, touching the wall behind Minnesota Senior State champion in the 1650 free Evan Kindseth (16) and St. Olaf College sophomore and 2020 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champion in the 500 and 1650 free, Tim Rizzo. Smith finished the race well off her best time, adding over twenty seconds to finish in 4:58.92 – but was still the top finishing female.

Smith took second in her second event, the 200 fly. She added almost 6 seconds in the race from her entry time of 1:51.24, touching in 1:57.88. She was beaten out in the race by male swimmer Haakon Naughton (16), who finished in a time of 1:57.60.

Finishing off her weekend of racing, Smith took 5th in the 50 free, leading all girls’ swimmers. Finishing in 24.13, she was over a second and a half off her best time, swum at the 2019 Champions Series in Greensboro. At that meet she took second in the race, touching behind fellow US National Team member Claire Curzan.

Other Notable Swims