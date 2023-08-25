World Juniors, Pan American Games Will Be NCAA Championship Qualifying Events

The NCAA Swimming & Diving Committee has approved two additional long course meets as NCAA Championship qualifiers in the long course season: the 2023 Pan American Games and the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships.

Those meets join three previously approved meets as long course championships outside of bona fide collegiate meets that are allowed to be used for qualifying in the pre-Olympic season, where many athletes are focused on international and long course competition as much as collegiate.

Approved National/International Competition for NCAA Championship Qualifying:

World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships – September 4-9, 2023, Netanya, Israel

Pan American Games – October 20 – November 5, 2023, Santiago, Chile

USA Swimming National Championships (Toyota US Open) – November 29-December 2, Greensboro, North Carolina

World Aquatics World Swimming Championships – February 2-18, 2023, Doha, Qatar

USA Diving National Championships – November 29-December 6, 2023, Knoxville, Tennessee

Besides these meets, all in long course, any collegiate meet that otherwise meets the definition of bona fide competition (which has a new list of criteria this year) can be raced long course and used for NCAA Championship qualifying.

The addition of two new meets, in the fall semester, is significant, with many athletes, especially non-Americans, having national team commitments to meet. While the long course qualifying standards are pretty stiff, this gives an opportunity for an athlete going to the Pan American Games in late October, for example, to use that as a fall taper meet and train straight through to the World Championships in February or NCAA Championships in March without having to worry about a short course taper for NCAA qualifying.

Only six members of the American team for World Juniors, which comes before most colleges begin their competitive seasons, will swim in college next season: Diggory Dillingham (USC), Ethan Harrington (Stanford), Caleb Maldari (Florida), Hudson Williams (NC State), Hannah Bellard (Michigan), Jojo Ramey (Florida).

Several members of the Pan American Games team, which begins in late October, will race during the heart of their collegiate seasons – both for the US and for other countries in the Americas.

Below are the long course conversions of the times it took to qualify for last year’s NCAA Championship meet. Read more about the times and the conversion factors here.

LCM CONVERSIONS – NCAA FACTOR FORMULA

Women’s Conversions

EVENT (SCY) 2023 INVITE TIME FACTOR TIME 50 free 22.15 25.14 100 free 48.87 55.28 200 free 1:45.31 1:59.13 500 free 4:41.09 4:10.53 1650 free 16:13.73 16:28.56 100 fly 52.20 58.85 200 fly 1:55.92 2:10.10 100 back 52.36 1:00.67 200 back 1:53.34 2:10.73 100 breast 59.73 1:07.88 200 breast 2:09.68 2:26.04 200 IM 1:56.90 2:13.30 400 IM 4:11.36 4:43.70

Men’s Conversions