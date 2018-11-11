World Cup Tokyo: World Record For Xu Jiayu In SCM 100 Back

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO
- Friday, November 9th – Sunday, November 11th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center
- SCM
- Heats at 9:30am local/Finals at 6pm local
While competing on day 3 of the FINA World Cup Series stop in Tokyo, Chinese swimmer Xu Jiayu cranked out a new World Record in the men’s 100m backstroke.
After producing a solid 50.46 behind Aussie Mitch Larkin to claim the 2nd seed this morning, Xu busted out a winning effort of 48.88 tonight to take gold and produce a new World Record. His time overtook the previous mark of 48.99 set by Russian Kliment Kolesnikov almost a year ago.
For Xu, his splits tonight included 23.76/25.12 en route to becoming the fastest short course meters swimmer ever in this event. Xu holds his nation’s standards across the 50m/100m/200m short course meters backstroke, as well as those same 3 events in the long course format.
All eyes will be on this 23-year-old come the Short Course World Championships in his home nation this December.
