World Cup Tokyo: World Record For Xu Jiayu In SCM 100 Back

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

While competing on day 3 of the FINA World Cup Series stop in Tokyo, Chinese swimmer Xu Jiayu cranked out a new World Record in the men’s 100m backstroke.

After producing a solid 50.46 behind Aussie Mitch Larkin to claim the 2nd seed this morning, Xu busted out a winning effort of 48.88 tonight to take gold and produce a new World Record. His time overtook the previous mark of 48.99 set by Russian Kliment Kolesnikov almost a year ago.

For Xu, his splits tonight included 23.76/25.12 en route to becoming the fastest short course meters swimmer ever in this event. Xu holds his nation’s standards across the 50m/100m/200m short course meters backstroke, as well as those same 3 events in the long course format.

All eyes will be on this 23-year-old come the Short Course World Championships in his home nation this December.