World Cup Tokyo: World Record For Xu Jiayu In SCM 100 Back

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

While competing on day 3 of the FINA World Cup Series stop in Tokyo, Chinese swimmer Xu Jiayu cranked out a new World Record in the men’s 100m backstroke.

After producing a solid 50.46 behind Aussie Mitch Larkin to claim the 2nd seed this morning, Xu busted out a winning effort of 48.88 tonight to take gold and produce a new World Record. His time overtook the previous mark of 48.99 set by Russian Kliment Kolesnikov almost a year ago.

For Xu, his splits tonight included 23.76/25.12 en route to becoming the fastest short course meters swimmer ever in this event. Xu holds his nation’s standards across the 50m/100m/200m short course meters backstroke, as well as those same 3 events in the long course format.

All eyes will be on this 23-year-old come the Short Course World Championships in his home nation this December.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!