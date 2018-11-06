World Cup Money Lists: Top Women Vastly Out-Earning Men After Beijing

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING
- Friday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 4th
- Beijing National Aquatics Centre, Water Cube
- Heats at 10am local/Finals at 7pm local
- SCM
- Results
FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
- September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
- September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
- September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
- October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
- November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
- November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
- November 15-17, Singapore (25m)
Though Vladimir Morozov leads all earners with $120,400 in prize money so far on the 2018 World Cup, the next four biggest earners come from the women’s side, led by $115,900 winner Sarah Sjostrom.
The top earner in Beijing was Katinka Hosszu, who netted $7,700. No one broke any world records in Beijing, keeping the winning totals relatively low after three world records at the final Cluster 2 stop. Hosszu is threatening six figures ($91,700 currently) and is all-but-guaranteed to crack that barrier if she maintains her standing in this cluster. Yulia Efimova ($71,550), Wang Jianjiahe ($67,000 for competing only in one cluster) and Alia Atkinson ($54,400) are all over $50K for the tour.
The second-ranked man in prize money? American Michael Andrew, who passed up Anton Chupkov this week with a $5400 prize check in Beijing. Andrew has earned $60,750 for the series so far.
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
- 7th: $4,000
- 8th: $3,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $150,000
- 2nd: $100,000
- 3rd: $50,000
