World Cup Money Lists: Top Women Vastly Out-Earning Men After Beijing

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BEIJING

Friday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 4th

Beijing National Aquatics Centre, Water Cube

Heats at 10am local/Finals at 7pm local

SCM

Results

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

, Doha, Qatar (50m) September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

, Budapest, Hungary (25m) November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

, Tokyo, Japan (25m) November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

Though Vladimir Morozov leads all earners with $120,400 in prize money so far on the 2018 World Cup, the next four biggest earners come from the women’s side, led by $115,900 winner Sarah Sjostrom.

The top earner in Beijing was Katinka Hosszu, who netted $7,700. No one broke any world records in Beijing, keeping the winning totals relatively low after three world records at the final Cluster 2 stop. Hosszu is threatening six figures ($91,700 currently) and is all-but-guaranteed to crack that barrier if she maintains her standing in this cluster. Yulia Efimova ($71,550), Wang Jianjiahe ($67,000 for competing only in one cluster) and Alia Atkinson ($54,400) are all over $50K for the tour.

The second-ranked man in prize money? American Michael Andrew, who passed up Anton Chupkov this week with a $5400 prize check in Beijing. Andrew has earned $60,750 for the series so far.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

7th: $4,000

8th: $3,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $150,000

2nd: $100,000

3rd: $50,000

2018 World Cup Money List