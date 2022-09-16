Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Champ Medalist Josh Liendo Aiming for Dressel’s SCY Records at Florida

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 2x bronze medalist from the 2022 World Championships, Josh Liendo. The Canadian sprinter just made a big move, surprising the swimming community with his decision to attend and compete for the University of Florida this fall. Liendo discusses why this was the right decision for him and what he's excited about moving forward as a Gator.

bubo
23 seconds ago

Although Seeliger moved things forward a bit with his 18.2 last year I think that 17.63 is still wayyyy out there. He may have a better shot at taking down the 39.90 as it was probably his weakest swim of those 2018 champs, as crazy as that sounds. I remember everyone on swimswam being surprised by 39.9 cause we all thought he was about to do like 38 high 😂

