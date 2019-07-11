World Champ Chase Kalisz Signs With MP Swimwear

Two-time World champ and Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz has signed with MP – the swimming product and swimwear brand launched by Michael Phelps.

Kalisz announced the news on Instagram today, and the official MP brand Instagram page also announced Kalisz’s addition:

Kalisz won the 200 and 400 IMs at the 2017 World Championships and was the Olympic silver medalist in the 400 IM at the 2016 Olympics. His signing with MP has long been expected. Kalisz was a former club teammate with Phelps at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, and was also on the 2016 Olympic team with Phelps.

Kalisz swam in the NCAA for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He wrapped up his college career in the spring of 2017, winning NCAA titles in the 400 IM in three of his four collegiate seasons. Kalisz also took a redshirt in the 2015-2016 season to focus on making the Olympic team – that ultimately paid off in the 400 IM silver medal.

Taking over the American IM throne from Phelps and multi-time world and Olympic champ Ryan Lochte, Kalisz was one of the top professional swimmers still unsigned on the market. He’s part of the U.S. World Championship team in the 200 and 400 IM, and is a strong medal contender later this month in both of those events.