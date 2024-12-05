World and Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Ahmed Hafnaoui has entered the NCAA transfer portal, reopening the possibility of returning to American collegiate swimming.

SwimSwam asked Hafnaoui about his future plans, and while he didn’t commit to returning, he said that he “maybe” will change universities and return to the collegiate swimming scene.

Hafnaoui swam part of last year at Indiana, after sitting out the 2022-2023 season due to eligibility issues, but he only competed in two meets in October for the Hoosiers before moving to California to train with The Swim Team (TST) and Mark Schubert. He ended up going back to Tunisia due to visa issues and competing in the World Championships in February of last year.

His 2024 World Champs was a disappointing performance. He didn’t final in any of his events, placing 17th in the 400 and 1500 and 18th in the 800.

Hafnaoui won the 400m freestyle from lane 8 at the 2021 Olympic Games, going 3:43.36. He has been dealing with an injury, and decided not to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games after a disappointing World Championships in Qatar.

He also swam the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka in July of 2023 and was the World Champion in the 800 and the 1500 while training with Indiana.

Hafnaoui’s Best Times:

200y free: 1:38.69

500y free: 4:18.62

1000y free: 8:55.74

400m free: 3:40.70

800m free: 7:37.00

1500m free: 14:31.54

In October of last year, Hafnaoui swam just two meets with Indiana. The first was a long course dual meet vs Kentucky on October 4th, where he added quite a bit in his swims, going 3:56.51 in the 400 and 8:04.76 in the 800.

His second meet was a tri-meet vs Missouri and Auburn, where he got his first taste of yards racing, going 1:38.69 in the 200 free, 4:18.62 in the 500, and 8:55.74 in the 1000. After this meet, Hafnaoui didn’t swim again until he went to Quatar in February.

Entering the NCAA transfer portal does not preclude a student-athlete from returning to their prior university, but allows them the opportunity to discuss the possibility of transferring with coaches from other schools. Student-athletes may have to enter the transfer portal to enroll at another university if they have NCAA eligibility left, even if they don’t intend to swim there.