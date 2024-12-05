U.S. Olympian Aaron Shackell Will Leave Texas, Return Home to Train with Carmel

U.S. Olympic swimmer Aaron Shackell has decided to leave the University of Texas and return home to train at the Carmel Swim Club after one semester in Austin.

Shackell, in a statement to SwimSwam, said:

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the University of Texas, my teammates, and the incredible coaching staff. The support I have received during my time here has been invaluable, and I truly appreciate all the efforts made on my behalf. After careful consideration, I have decided to continue my training with Carmel and Chris Plumb. Following a very successful summer, I believe this is the best path forward to help me perform at my highest level in the pool. I will always be thankful for my time at Texas and wish the program continued success.”

This is the second-straight season in which Shackell returned home after a semester at college; in the 2023-2024 season, he swam in the fall semester at Cal before returning to Carmel, where he would eventually become one of the most-surprising new faces on the U.S. Olympic Team by winning the 400 free at the Olympic Trials.

He would go on to finish 8th in the 400 free at the Olympic Games.

Shackell swam two meets for Texas. On November 1, he raced in the team’s dual meet against Indiana, swimming 44.17 in the 100 free and 1:36.68 in the 200 free. Then at the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational two weeks ago, he was 30th in prelims of the 500 free in 4:30.94, about 15 seconds off his best time, and withdrew from the rest of the meet.

At Texas, Shackell would have been training with Rex Maurer, who broke the American Record in the 500 free at the Texas HOF Invite.

Earlier this semester, Aaron’s younger sister Alex Shackell, also a member of the U.S. Olympic Team, confirmed that she has decided to defer her college enrollment, withdrawing her verbal commitment to Cal, to stay home and train at Carmel for at least one more year.

Alex’s twin brother Andrew Shackell is still committed to join the University of Texas varsity in fall 2025. While not as accomplished in the pool as his siblings, his senior season is off to a good start with best times already in the 100 back (53.46), 200 back (2:02.37), 50 free (20.27), 100 free (45.29), and 500 free (4:28.25).

Aaron Shackell, meanwhile, will return to the club of his childhood, where he won three Speedo Junior National Championships in 2023 and three individual Indiana High School State Championships.

The Carmel Swim Club, one of the most successful clubs in the United States, has had a big gravitational pull for its swimmers. Drew Kibler also wound up returning to Carmel to train as a pro for a period of time after four years at Texas, as did Wyatt Davis after time at Michigan.