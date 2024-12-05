U.S. Olympian Aaron Shackell Will Leave Texas, Return Home to Train with Carmel

U.S. Olympic swimmer Aaron Shackell has decided to leave the University of Texas and return home to train at the Carmel Swim Club after one semester in Austin.
Shackell, in a statement to SwimSwam, said:
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the University of Texas, my teammates, and the incredible coaching staff. The support I have received during my time here has been invaluable, and I truly appreciate all the efforts made on my behalf. After careful consideration, I have decided to continue my training with Carmel and Chris Plumb. Following a very successful summer, I believe this is the best path forward to help me perform at my highest level in the pool.
I will always be thankful for my time at Texas and wish the program continued success.”
This is the second-straight season in which Shackell returned home after a semester at college; in the 2023-2024 season, he swam in the fall semester at Cal before returning to Carmel, where he would eventually become one of the most-surprising new faces on the U.S. Olympic Team by winning the 400 free at the Olympic Trials.
He would go on to finish 8th in the 400 free at the Olympic Games.
Shackell swam two meets for Texas. On November 1, he raced in the team’s dual meet against Indiana, swimming 44.17 in the 100 free and 1:36.68 in the 200 free. Then at the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational two weeks ago, he was 30th in prelims of the 500 free in 4:30.94, about 15 seconds off his best time, and withdrew from the rest of the meet.
At Texas, Shackell would have been training with Rex Maurer, who broke the American Record in the 500 free at the Texas HOF Invite.
Earlier this semester, Aaron’s younger sister Alex Shackell, also a member of the U.S. Olympic Team, confirmed that she has decided to defer her college enrollment, withdrawing her verbal commitment to Cal, to stay home and train at Carmel for at least one more year.
Alex’s twin brother Andrew Shackell is still committed to join the University of Texas varsity in fall 2025. While not as accomplished in the pool as his siblings, his senior season is off to a good start with best times already in the 100 back (53.46), 200 back (2:02.37), 50 free (20.27), 100 free (45.29), and 500 free (4:28.25).
Aaron Shackell, meanwhile, will return to the club of his childhood, where he won three Speedo Junior National Championships in 2023 and three individual Indiana High School State Championships.
The Carmel Swim Club, one of the most successful clubs in the United States, has had a big gravitational pull for its swimmers. Drew Kibler also wound up returning to Carmel to train as a pro for a period of time after four years at Texas, as did Wyatt Davis after time at Michigan.
Why is there so much negativity towards athletes who choose not to swim for Bowman or Durden? Coaching isn’t one-size-fits-all—what works for one swimmer might not work for another. It’s something we see frequently mentioned in the comments about incoming recruiting classes.
Where are these negative comments?
Some people thrive being the big fish in the little pond. Maybe that’s him. I wonder if he’ll attend classes online or something. Hopefully he at least gets his own apartment. Also I wonder if this will affect Alex’s decision, she’s still kind of undecided right?
I see everyone is casting their stones in the comments. It could be warranted, but take a moment to consider the other side of the argument. Maybe Aaron Shackell is dealing with something. Maybe he can’t handle college. If he’s a jerk, it’s probably because he’s insecure or struggling. Not saying that that makes up for everything, but it would explain why he can’t finish a semester of college.
I hope he has the support he needs, he probably is feeling a lot of emotions right now, especially frustration and confusion with the fact that neither of the two premier programs in the country worked for him. I hope he was able to make this decision on his own without the influence of too many outside voices.
I think some people just not wired to train in a hyper-competitive environment with Olympians and world champ medalist and trying to out-train them every practice. Case in point, Matt Richards has been doing incredibly well after moving to a different team and not trying to kill himself everyday to beat Tom Dean in practice.
Cal haters absolutely inconsolable
Bruh haha
I’m starting to think this is less of a coaching problem and more of an Aaron Shackell problem.