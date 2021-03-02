Woodlands Girls Take Texas 6A Title, Johnson Girls Break Texas HS Relay Record

TEXAS GIRLS 6A HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 1, 2021

San Antonio, TX (Bill Walker Pool & Josh Davis Natatorium)

Short course yards (SCY)

The Woodlands High School won the Texas girls 6A title last night, utilizing depth to amass over 200 points en route to their team win.

TEAM SCORES

The Woodlands – 207 San Antonio Johnson – 176 Southlake Carroll – 165 Austin Westlake – 156.5 Round Rock Westwood – 132

For Woodlands, who finished fifth last year, junior Paige Taber was their individual star. Kentucky commit Taber clocked a runner-up outing in the 100 back, going 55.57, while she posted a 2:03.92 to snag fourth in the 200 IM. Humble Kingwood’s Alexis Newman took the 100 back (54.76).

Austin Lake Travis senior and Ohio State commit Malia Rausch picked up two huge wins in the mid-distance free events. First up, she posted a 1:46.82, winning by over a second over Cypress Creek High School junior and Florida commit Hayden Miller (1:48.16). Rausch raced the 200 IM instead of the 200 free last year at this meet. In the 500 free, Rausch defended her title, winning by over ten seconds in 4:43.76.

Southlake Carroll senior Corbyn Cormack, an Air Force commit, was a double winner, too. She first went 1:59.50 in the 200 IM, winning by over two seconds, then she returned in the 100 fly to again win by over two seconds (53.13). In the 100 fly, she slashed about 1.5 seconds off of her old best.

Clear Creek senior and Tennessee commit Cory Shanks collected the sprint double, going 22.82 in the 50 and 49.59 in the 100. She just touched-out Round Rock Westwood’s KyAnh Truong, a Duke commit, in the 50 (22.95), and San Antonio Johnson sophomore Jada Scott in the 100 (49.71).

Those three swimmers all met again anchoring their teams’ 200 free relays, as Scott was 22.25 on the end of Johnson’s winning relay (1:33.30) which set a new Texas overall state record. Mikayla Moore led off in 23.81, followed by Leyna Beach (23.60) and Elsa Musselman (23.64). Moore and Musselman are juniors and Beach is a sophomore, so all four will be back next year. Scott also had a standout 25.18 lead-off on Johnson’s 200 medley relay, which won the 6A title in 1:42.89.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS