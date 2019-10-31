Women’s WP Euro League Play Kicks Off Thursday

Courtesy: LEN Media

Europe’s premium female club competition, the Euro League kicks off today with the qualification round. Eighteen teams play in four groups to join the top four seeded sides in the prelims.

With the top three finishers qualifying, this phase might not see bigger upsets. The four Hungarian sides, as well as the three Spanish and two Russian and Italian clubs are listed among the favourites, the race for the remaining spots promises more thrills.

Participants of last year’s Final Four – Sabadell (ESP), Olympiacos (GRE), Vouliagmeni (GRE) and Orizzonte (ITA) – enjoy a bye in this first round. The next phase, where the best sixteen clubs will play in four groups of four, will see tremendous battles since the field is to be halved there.

Women’s Euro League, Qualifications

Group A (Rome)

Dunaujvaros (HUN), Exiles (MLT), Kinef-Surgutneftegas Kirishi (RUS), SIS Roma (ITA), ZV De Zaan (NED)

Group B (Budapest)

CN Sant Andreu (ESP), Lille UC (FRA), UVSE Budapest (HUN), ZVL Tetteroo (NED)

Group C (Berlin)

CE Mediterrani (ESP), Olympia Kosice (SVK), Plebiscito Padova (ITA), Spandau 04 Berlin (GER), BVSC-Zuglo (HUN)

Group D (Utrecht)

FTC-Telekom Budapest (HUN), CN Mataro (ESP), Dynamo Uralochka (RUS), UZSC Utrecht (NED)

For results, statistics and play-by-play descriptions please click here.