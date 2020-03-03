Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wittenberg’s Phillips Nets 8 Goals vs. Grove City to Pace WWP Week 7 Scorers

Wittenberg senior Savanah Phillips dropped in eight goals in the Tigers’ 17-15 overtime win over Grove City on Saturday to lead all Week 7 individual scoring efforts.

Long Beach State’s Elena Kotanchyan had a standout weekend at the Wolverine Invitational in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The junior from Moscow, Russia, put in seven goals each in wins over Saint Francis (Pa.) (22-11) on Saturday and #23 Bucknell (17-14) on Sunday. She also added two goals in a 12-9 loss to #7 Michigan and a hat trick in a 13-7 win over Santa Clara.

Kotanchyan’s teammate Orsi Hertzka matched her effort against Saint Francis (Pa.) as the duo carried the 49ers to the 22-11 victory. She also chipped in four goals in the loss to Michigan.

Five players posted six goal efforts on Week 7. Cal Lutheran’s Lexi Rond posted two of 18 five-goal performances. Salem’s Margherita Garibbo logged a five-goal effort against Grove City on Saturday, following a four-goal outing vs. VMI on Friday.

Thirty-five four-goal efforts and 89 hat tricks rounded out the week’s best individual scoring performances.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 7
Top Individual Scoring Efforts

Goals Player, School Matchup/Date
8 Savanah Phillips, Wittenberg Grove City, 2/29
7 Orsi Hertzka, Long Beach State Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/29
7 Elena Kotanchyan, Long Beach State Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/29
7 Elena Kotanchyan, Long Beach State Bucknell, 2/29
6 Lexi Wong, Austin College Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/28
6 Audrey Hattori, Chapman Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/28
6 Ally Furano, Bucknell Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/29
6 Tori Wilson, Cal State Northridge LIU Brooklyn, 2/29
6 Reese Trauger, Grove City Wittenberg, 2/29
5 Lexi Rond, Cal Lutheran Chapman, 2/28
5 Kaya Ortega, Cal State Monterey Bay Austin College, 2/28
5 Lexi Rond, Cal Lutheran Indiana, 2/28
5 Margherita Garibbo, Salem Grove City, 2/28
5 Nicole Wiemken, Gannon Grove City, 2/28
5 Izzy Mandema, Indiana Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/29
5 Kali Hyham, Bucknell Iona, 2/29
5 Kim Reidel, Cal Lutheran Fresno Pacific, 2/29
5 Cassidy Mundt, Sonoma State Chapman, 2/29
5 Tara Prentice, UC Irvine San Diego State, 2/29
5 Amy Castellano, Princeton George Washington, 2/29
5 Cassidy Mundt, Sonoma State Cal Baptist, 2/29
5 Ally Furano, Bucknell Long Beach State, 3/1
5 Elaine Miller, Grove City Wittenberg, 2/29
5 Elizabeth Andrews, Grove City VMI, 2/29
5 McKenna Imset, VMI Grove City, 2/29
5 Madison Stamen, Stanford LIU Brooklyn, 3/1
5 Alejandra Aranguren, LIU Brooklyn UC San Diego, 3/1
4 Tahnee Trew, Cal State East Bay Lindenwood, 2/28
4 Kaitlin Rooney, Cal State Monterey Bay Austin College, 2/28
4 Megan Abarta, Indiana Cal Lutheran, 2/28
4 Annefleur ten Bloemendal, Salem Grove City, 2/28
4 Erin Zappia, Salem Grove City, 2/28
4 Ally Long, Chapman Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/28
4 Genevieve Petrassi, VMI Mercyhurst, 2/28
4 Kelly Fehr, Gannon Grove City, 2/28
4 Tessa Leatherwood, Grove City Gannon, 2/28
4 Reese Trauger, Grove City Gannon, 2/28
4 Catherine Ahumada, VMI Salem, 2/28
4 Margherita Garibbo, Salem VMI, 2/28
4 Jordan van Reeken, Iona Bucknell, 2/29
4 Ally Furano, Bucknell Iona, 2/29
4 Chloe Woodbine, Salem Mercyhurst, 2/29
4 Erin Neustrom, Michigan Santa Clara, 2/29
4 Nicole Wiemken, Gannon VMI, 2/29
4 Taylor Halbauter, Saint Francis (Pa.) Long Beach State, 2/29
4 Adrien Van Dyke, Cal State East Bay Austin College, 2/29
4 Madison Lewis, Pomona-Pitzer Redlands, 2/29
4 Jordan Williams, Sonoma State Chapman, 2/29
4 Ava Gebhardt, Mercyhurst Wittenberg, 2/29
4 Vicky Ochoa, Cal Baptist Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/29
4 Libby Tirak, Gannon Wittenberg, 2/29
4 Kelly Fehr, Gannon Wittenberg, 2/29
4 Alana Ponce, George Washington Princeton, 2/29
4 Lexi Wong, Austin College Fresno Pacific, 2/29
4 Orsi Hertzka, Long Beach State Michigan, 2/29
4 Jessica Dean, LIU Brooklyn Cal Lutheran, 2/29
4 Addison Williams, Saint Francis (Pa.) Santa Clara, 2/29
4 Hailey Eberle, Santa Clara Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/29
4 Kayla Barone, Michigan Iona, 3/1
4 Nina Benson, Bucknell Long Beach State, 3/1
4 Emma Noble, VMI Wittenberg, 3/1
4 Erin Neustrom, Michigan Bucknell, 3/1

