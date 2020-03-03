Wittenberg’s Phillips Nets 8 Goals vs. Grove City to Pace WWP Week 7 Scorers

Wittenberg senior Savanah Phillips dropped in eight goals in the Tigers’ 17-15 overtime win over Grove City on Saturday to lead all Week 7 individual scoring efforts.
Long Beach State’s Elena Kotanchyan had a standout weekend at the Wolverine Invitational in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The junior from Moscow, Russia, put in seven goals each in wins over Saint Francis (Pa.) (22-11) on Saturday and #23 Bucknell (17-14) on Sunday. She also added two goals in a 12-9 loss to #7 Michigan and a hat trick in a 13-7 win over Santa Clara.
Kotanchyan’s teammate Orsi Hertzka matched her effort against Saint Francis (Pa.) as the duo carried the 49ers to the 22-11 victory. She also chipped in four goals in the loss to Michigan.
Five players posted six goal efforts on Week 7. Cal Lutheran’s Lexi Rond posted two of 18 five-goal performances. Salem’s Margherita Garibbo logged a five-goal effort against Grove City on Saturday, following a four-goal outing vs. VMI on Friday.
Thirty-five four-goal efforts and 89 hat tricks rounded out the week’s best individual scoring performances.
Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 7
Top Individual Scoring Efforts
|Goals
|Player, School
|Matchup/Date
|8
|Savanah Phillips, Wittenberg
|Grove City, 2/29
|7
|Orsi Hertzka, Long Beach State
|Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/29
|7
|Elena Kotanchyan, Long Beach State
|Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/29
|7
|Elena Kotanchyan, Long Beach State
|Bucknell, 2/29
|6
|Lexi Wong, Austin College
|Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/28
|6
|Audrey Hattori, Chapman
|Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/28
|6
|Ally Furano, Bucknell
|Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/29
|6
|Tori Wilson, Cal State Northridge
|LIU Brooklyn, 2/29
|6
|Reese Trauger, Grove City
|Wittenberg, 2/29
|5
|Lexi Rond, Cal Lutheran
|Chapman, 2/28
|5
|Kaya Ortega, Cal State Monterey Bay
|Austin College, 2/28
|5
|Lexi Rond, Cal Lutheran
|Indiana, 2/28
|5
|Margherita Garibbo, Salem
|Grove City, 2/28
|5
|Nicole Wiemken, Gannon
|Grove City, 2/28
|5
|Izzy Mandema, Indiana
|Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/29
|5
|Kali Hyham, Bucknell
|Iona, 2/29
|5
|Kim Reidel, Cal Lutheran
|Fresno Pacific, 2/29
|5
|Cassidy Mundt, Sonoma State
|Chapman, 2/29
|5
|Tara Prentice, UC Irvine
|San Diego State, 2/29
|5
|Amy Castellano, Princeton
|George Washington, 2/29
|5
|Cassidy Mundt, Sonoma State
|Cal Baptist, 2/29
|5
|Ally Furano, Bucknell
|Long Beach State, 3/1
|5
|Elaine Miller, Grove City
|Wittenberg, 2/29
|5
|Elizabeth Andrews, Grove City
|VMI, 2/29
|5
|McKenna Imset, VMI
|Grove City, 2/29
|5
|Madison Stamen, Stanford
|LIU Brooklyn, 3/1
|5
|Alejandra Aranguren, LIU Brooklyn
|UC San Diego, 3/1
|4
|Tahnee Trew, Cal State East Bay
|Lindenwood, 2/28
|4
|Kaitlin Rooney, Cal State Monterey Bay
|Austin College, 2/28
|4
|Megan Abarta, Indiana
|Cal Lutheran, 2/28
|4
|Annefleur ten Bloemendal, Salem
|Grove City, 2/28
|4
|Erin Zappia, Salem
|Grove City, 2/28
|4
|Ally Long, Chapman
|Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/28
|4
|Genevieve Petrassi, VMI
|Mercyhurst, 2/28
|4
|Kelly Fehr, Gannon
|Grove City, 2/28
|4
|Tessa Leatherwood, Grove City
|Gannon, 2/28
|4
|Reese Trauger, Grove City
|Gannon, 2/28
|4
|Catherine Ahumada, VMI
|Salem, 2/28
|4
|Margherita Garibbo, Salem
|VMI, 2/28
|4
|Jordan van Reeken, Iona
|Bucknell, 2/29
|4
|Ally Furano, Bucknell
|Iona, 2/29
|4
|Chloe Woodbine, Salem
|Mercyhurst, 2/29
|4
|Erin Neustrom, Michigan
|Santa Clara, 2/29
|4
|Nicole Wiemken, Gannon
|VMI, 2/29
|4
|Taylor Halbauter, Saint Francis (Pa.)
|Long Beach State, 2/29
|4
|Adrien Van Dyke, Cal State East Bay
|Austin College, 2/29
|4
|Madison Lewis, Pomona-Pitzer
|Redlands, 2/29
|4
|Jordan Williams, Sonoma State
|Chapman, 2/29
|4
|Ava Gebhardt, Mercyhurst
|Wittenberg, 2/29
|4
|Vicky Ochoa, Cal Baptist
|Cal State Monterey Bay, 2/29
|4
|Libby Tirak, Gannon
|Wittenberg, 2/29
|4
|Kelly Fehr, Gannon
|Wittenberg, 2/29
|4
|Alana Ponce, George Washington
|Princeton, 2/29
|4
|Lexi Wong, Austin College
|Fresno Pacific, 2/29
|4
|Orsi Hertzka, Long Beach State
|Michigan, 2/29
|4
|Jessica Dean, LIU Brooklyn
|Cal Lutheran, 2/29
|4
|Addison Williams, Saint Francis (Pa.)
|Santa Clara, 2/29
|4
|Hailey Eberle, Santa Clara
|Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/29
|4
|Kayla Barone, Michigan
|Iona, 3/1
|4
|Nina Benson, Bucknell
|Long Beach State, 3/1
|4
|Emma Noble, VMI
|Wittenberg, 3/1
|4
|Erin Neustrom, Michigan
|Bucknell, 3/1
Leave a Reply