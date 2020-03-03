Wittenberg’s Phillips Nets 8 Goals vs. Grove City to Pace WWP Week 7 Scorers

Wittenberg senior Savanah Phillips dropped in eight goals in the Tigers’ 17-15 overtime win over Grove City on Saturday to lead all Week 7 individual scoring efforts.

Long Beach State’s Elena Kotanchyan had a standout weekend at the Wolverine Invitational in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The junior from Moscow, Russia, put in seven goals each in wins over Saint Francis (Pa.) (22-11) on Saturday and #23 Bucknell (17-14) on Sunday. She also added two goals in a 12-9 loss to #7 Michigan and a hat trick in a 13-7 win over Santa Clara.

Kotanchyan’s teammate Orsi Hertzka matched her effort against Saint Francis (Pa.) as the duo carried the 49ers to the 22-11 victory. She also chipped in four goals in the loss to Michigan.

Five players posted six goal efforts on Week 7. Cal Lutheran’s Lexi Rond posted two of 18 five-goal performances. Salem’s Margherita Garibbo logged a five-goal effort against Grove City on Saturday, following a four-goal outing vs. VMI on Friday.

Thirty-five four-goal efforts and 89 hat tricks rounded out the week’s best individual scoring performances.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 7

Top Individual Scoring Efforts