Wisconsin Men Set to Swim Against Teams from 4 of 5 Power Conferences

The men of the Wisconsin Badgers have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season, kicking off with a meet against SEC foes Auburn and Tennessee at Auburn on October 13 and 14.

SEC battles continue into the next weekend, as the Badgers will have Georgia to town in Madison. Then, they’ll host ACC powerhouse NC State for a two-day meet from October 27-28.

The Badgers will get a taste of Big Ten rivals Minnesota and Michigan at an intra-conference tri meet in Minneapolis, before facing Green Bay and then Northwestern in November. The Wisconsin men will compete at the Texas Invitational for their mid-season invite, then take a trip to LA for their final dual meet of the season against the Pac-12’s USC.

That means Wisconsin will take on teams from the Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC, and SEC, with the Big 12 serving as the only power conference being left out. Texas is really the only big team on the national level that swims in the Big 12, though, as the other four are the true powerhouse conferences from top to bottom, nationally.

Date Opponent Location Time/Result Details
10/13-14/2017 Auburn & Tennessee Auburn, AL TBA
10/19/2017 Georgia Madison, WI TBA Details
10/27-28/2017 NC State Madison, WI TBA
11/3-4/2017 Minnesota & Michigan Minneapolis, MN TBA Details
Minnesota Diving Invitational
11/9-11/2017 Minnesota Diving Invitational Minneapolis, MN TBA
11/10/2017 Green Bay Green Bay, WI TBA Details
11/11/2017 Northwestern Evanston, IL TBA
Texas Invitational
11/29-12/2/2017 Texas Invitational Austin, TX TBA Details
1/15/2018 USC Los Angeles, CA TBA
Notre Dame Shamrock Invitational
1/27-28/2018 Notre Dame Shamrock Invitational South Bend, IN TBA Details
2018 Big Ten Championships
2/21-24/2018 Big Ten Championships Minneapolis, MN TBA
2018 NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
3/5-7/2018 NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Minneapolis, MN TBA
2018 NCAA Championships
3/21-24/2018 NCAA Championships Minneapolis, MN TBA Details

