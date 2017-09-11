Wisconsin Men Set to Swim Against Teams from 4 of 5 Power Conferences

The men of the Wisconsin Badgers have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season, kicking off with a meet against SEC foes Auburn and Tennessee at Auburn on October 13 and 14.

SEC battles continue into the next weekend, as the Badgers will have Georgia to town in Madison. Then, they’ll host ACC powerhouse NC State for a two-day meet from October 27-28.

The Badgers will get a taste of Big Ten rivals Minnesota and Michigan at an intra-conference tri meet in Minneapolis, before facing Green Bay and then Northwestern in November. The Wisconsin men will compete at the Texas Invitational for their mid-season invite, then take a trip to LA for their final dual meet of the season against the Pac-12’s USC.

That means Wisconsin will take on teams from the Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC, and SEC, with the Big 12 serving as the only power conference being left out. Texas is really the only big team on the national level that swims in the Big 12, though, as the other four are the true powerhouse conferences from top to bottom, nationally.