“Lane 0 The Lane Of Dreams” Is A Feature Length Documentary About The Struggle Of A Group Of Swimmers From Developing Nations Trying To Qualify For The Olympic Games For The First Time. A Story About Pursuing Your Dreams And Overcoming Adversity. All The Swimmers Trained Under Coach ” Muguel Lopez Alvarado” In Phuket, Thanland. Some Of Them Qualified For Olympics For The First Time In 2016.

Swimmers:

Sofia Gadegaard – Nepal Sajan Prakash – India Kimiko Raheem – Sri Lanka Cheran De Silva – Sri Lanka Ayman Kelzieh – Syria Aminath Shajan – Maldives Eroi Maniraguha – Rwanda Aisath Sajina – Maldives

Coach:

Muguel Lopez Alvarado David Escolar

About Manuel Tera

Manuel Tera Is A Director, Producer And Assistant Director. He Was Born In Seville (Spain) In 1975 And Studied Film At University Of Navarra (Spain) And UCLA Extension (California, USA).



