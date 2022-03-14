Wisconsin-Bound Hailey Tierney Caps Off Pleasant Prairie Sectional with 50FR PB

2022 CENTRAL ZONE SECTION 1 SPRING CHAMPS

March 10-13, 2022

Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

LCM (50 meters)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores – FINAL

COMBINED

Bluefish Swim Club – 1776 Phoenix Swimming – 1356.5 Barrington Swim Club – 727 SOLO Aquatics – 498.5 Patriot Aquatic Club – 473.5

WOMEN

Phoenix Swimming – 972.5 Bluefish Swim Club – 761 Barrington Swim Club – 430 SOLO Aquatics – 283 Patriot Aquatic Club – 282

MEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 1015 Phoenix Swimming – 384 Linn-Mar Swim Team – 379.5 Empire Swimming – 299 Barrington Swim Club – 297

On the final day of the Pleasant Prairie Sectional, Florida recruit Josh Parent won the men’s 1500 free, swimming a 16:00.48. The Bluefish Swim Club 17-year-old was well off his personal best of 15:30.74, which he swam in January of 2021. While Josh Parent was well off his best time, his younger brother Alex Parent posted a massive personal best to take 2nd. The 14-year-old swam a 16:08.56, taking over 25 seconds off his previous personal best.

Josh Parent would go on to win the men’s 200 IM as well, posting a 2:07.93. Although he won the race handily, Parent was off his personal best in this event too. His best time is a 2:05.43 from the 2021 US Open in December of 2021.

Wisconsin recruit Hailey Tierney, a 16-year-old out of Lake Country Swim Team, won the women’s 50 free, swimming a new personal best of 26.47. SOLO Aquatics 17-year-old Daniel McLaughlin won the men’s 50 free in 23.95, dipping under 24 seconds for the first time in his career.

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 16-year-old JoJo Ramey, a Florida recruit, won the women’s 100 back in 1:02.60, touching first by a second. The swim was off Ramey’s personal best of 1:00.93, set last summer. Griffin O’Leary, a USC recruit, won the men’s 100 back in 57.06. The swim was just under a second off the Barrington Swim Club 18-year-old’s personal best of 56.09.

Other Day 4 Event Winners