Wisconsin-Bound Hailey Tierney Caps Off Pleasant Prairie Sectional with 50FR PB

2022 CENTRAL ZONE SECTION 1 SPRING CHAMPS

  • March 10-13, 2022
  • Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex, Pleasant Prairie, WI
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores – FINAL

COMBINED

  1. Bluefish Swim Club – 1776
  2. Phoenix Swimming – 1356.5
  3. Barrington Swim Club – 727
  4. SOLO Aquatics – 498.5
  5. Patriot Aquatic Club – 473.5

WOMEN

  1. Phoenix Swimming – 972.5
  2. Bluefish Swim Club – 761
  3. Barrington Swim Club – 430
  4. SOLO Aquatics – 283
  5. Patriot Aquatic Club – 282

MEN

  1. Bluefish Swim Club – 1015
  2. Phoenix Swimming – 384
  3. Linn-Mar Swim Team – 379.5
  4. Empire Swimming – 299
  5. Barrington Swim Club – 297

On the final day of the Pleasant Prairie Sectional, Florida recruit Josh Parent won the men’s 1500 free, swimming a 16:00.48. The Bluefish Swim Club 17-year-old was well off his personal best of 15:30.74, which he swam in January of 2021. While Josh Parent was well off his best time, his younger brother Alex Parent posted a massive personal best to take 2nd. The 14-year-old swam a 16:08.56, taking over 25 seconds off his previous personal best.

Josh Parent would go on to win the men’s 200 IM as well, posting a 2:07.93. Although he won the race handily, Parent was off his personal best in this event too. His best time is a 2:05.43 from the 2021 US Open in December of 2021.

Wisconsin recruit Hailey Tierney, a 16-year-old out of Lake Country Swim Team, won the women’s 50 free, swimming a new personal best of 26.47. SOLO Aquatics 17-year-old Daniel McLaughlin won the men’s 50 free in 23.95, dipping under 24 seconds for the first time in his career.

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 16-year-old JoJo Ramey, a Florida recruit, won the women’s 100 back in 1:02.60, touching first by a second. The swim was off Ramey’s personal best of 1:00.93, set last summer. Griffin O’Leary, a USC recruit, won the men’s 100 back in 57.06. The swim was just under a second off the Barrington Swim Club 18-year-old’s personal best of 56.09.

Other Day 4 Event Winners

  • Women’s 1500 free: Lilian Reader (BSC) – 17:16.25
  • Women’s 100 breast: Eleni Gewalt (PX3) – 1:12.69
  • Men’s 100 breast: Alexei Avakov (PHX) – 1:05.36
  • Women’s 200 IM: Aislin Farris (ABF) – 2:21.44

