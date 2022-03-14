NC State Recruits Win 3 Events on Final Day of Columbia Sectionals

2022 Region VII Speedo Spring Sectionals

March 10-13, 2022

Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO

SCY (25 yards)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores – FINAL

COMBINED

Empire KC Swim Club – 2372 Greater Omaha Aquatics – 1629.5 Parkway Swim Club – 1617 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics – 1421 Springfield Aquatics – 1106.5

WOMEN

Empire KC Swim Club – 1026.5 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics – 952 Springfield Aquatics – 914.5 Greater Omaha Aquatics – 846 Parkway Swim Club – 779.5

MEN

Empire KC Swim Club – 1345.5 Parkway Swim Club – 837.5 Greater Omaha Aquatics – 783.5 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. – 724 Columbia Swim Club – 526

Springfield Aquatics 18-year-old Casaundra Moses picked up a pair of victories on the final night of the Columbia Sectionals meet. Moses, an NC State recruit, first won the women’s 100 back in 53.91. The swim comes in half a second off Moses’ personal best of 53.53, which she swam in December at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships. She then went on to take the women’s 50 free in 22.88. That time was also off her personal best, which stands at 22.48, and was also set at Winter Juniors a few months ago.

Another Springfield Aquatics 18-year-old, Aubree Brouwer, also an NC State recruit, won the women’s 200 IM. Brouwer swam a 2:01.17, coming in off her personal best of 1:59.44, which she established in December of 2020.

Ohio State recruit and Empire KC Swim Club 17-year-old Caleb Ellis won the men’s 100 back in 49.25. The swim clipped Ellis’ personal best of 49.47. He swam a very tightly split race, swimming a 24.21 on the first 50 before coming home in 25.04.

Parkway Swim Club 18-year-old William Bonnett, a BYU recruit, won the men’s 200 IM in 1:48.92. He was just 0.01 seconds off his personal best with the performance.

Other Day 4 Event Winners