Coleman Stewart Clocks PB 41.87 SCY 100 FR on Final Day of Cary Sectional

2022 CARY SECTIONALS (ESSZ)

March 10-13, 2022

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), prelims/finals

Results on Meet Mobile as “2022 Speedo ESSZ Spring SC Champs – 2 Pools”

Top 5 Team Scores – FINAL

COMBINED

TAC Titans – 1805.5 Mecklenburg Swim Association – 630 SwimAtlanta – 494 Marlins of Raleigh – 480.5 Lifetime Swim Team – 373

WOMEN

TAC Titans – 839.5 Mecklenburg Swim Association – 358 Lifetime Swim Team – 300 Marlins of Raleigh – 242.5 East Carolina Aquatics – 201

MEN

TAC Titans – 966 SwimAtlanta – 324 Mecklenburg Swim Association – 272 Marlins of Raleigh – 238 City of Mobile Swim Association – 207

TAC Titans swept the team titles decisively at this weekend’s Sectional meet in Cary. TAC picked up 3 individual titles on the final day of the meet.

Their first win came in the men’s 200 back, where NC State recruit Lance Norris clocked a new personal best of 1:42.76 en route to winning the race. Norris’ previous best was 1:42.91, a time which he set this past December at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships East meet.

TAC also took the women’s 200 back, where Taylor Morris swam a personal best of 1:56.45. Morris, a Michigan recruit, took nearly a second off her previous best of 1:57.23, which she set last March.

Michael Cotter, another NC State recruit, won the men’s 200 IM in, you guessed it, a personal best. Cotter swam a 1:44.56, taking 2 seconds off his previous best of 1:46.52, which he swam in December of 2020. Primarily a freestyler, Cotter showed impressive ability in all 4 strokes in his race. He split 22.95 on fly, 26.25 on back, perhaps most impressively he split 30.21 on breast, and he came home in 25.15.

Wolfpack Elite pro Coleman Stewart swam a personal best 41.87 to win the men’s 100 free. The swim took half a second off his previous best flat-start time of 42.34, which he swam leading off NC State’s 400 free relay at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Kiley Wilhelm, a 17-year-old out of Lifetime Swim Team, won the women’s 200 IM in 1:56.15, touching first by 1.50 seconds. The time was just off her personal best of 1:55.78, which she swam last month at the NC 4A high school state meet. Wilhelm used her fly and back prowess on the front half of the race, splitting 24.70 and 27.99 for a blistering 52.69 on the first 100.

SwimMAC Carolina’s Frederick Klein, 16, swam a massive new personal best of 15:27.55 to win the men’s 1650. Klein swam a well-split race, swimming a 5:06.26 on the first 550 yards of the race, 5:12.50 on the second 550, and 5:08.79 on the 3rd 550. His best time coming into the meet was 16:09.87 was established just a few months ago, in December of 2021.

Other Day 4 Event Winners