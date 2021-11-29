Winter Juniors Qualifier Liam McDonough to join Davidson in 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Liam McDonough from Takoma Park, Maryland has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Davidson College beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Terrific college town, coaching staff and team culture. Could not be a better fit!”

McDonough swims for Rockville Montgomery Swim Club out of Silver Spring, MD. Over the summer, he competed at Richmond Futures where he earned best times in the 400 freestyle (4:15.50), 100 backstroke (59.24), and 100 breaststroke (1:09.54). He also earned a 10th place finish in the 200 backstroke, 21st place finish in the 100 backstroke, and 31st place finish in the 400 freestyle. His best time in the 200 backstroke came from the beginning of July and earned him his first Winter Juniors cut.

He has already continued his success from the summer into this fall as he earned numerous best times at the beginning of October. At the Potomac Valley Showdown, he earned best times in the 100 (51.60) and 200 (1:49.31) backstrokes as well as the 200 (1:53.82) and 400 (4:05.70) IMs.

McDonough began his senior year this fall at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, MD.

His best short course yards times are:

100 backstroke: 51.60

200 backstroke: 1:49.31

200 IM: 1:53.82

400 IM: 4:05.70

200 freestyle: 1:43.32

500 freestyle: 4:41.69

Davidson College is a private college located in Davidson, North Carolina. The school is a member of the Atlantic-10 (A-10) conference. At the 2021 A-10 Championships, the Davidson men finished third out of seven teams.

Based on his best times, McDonough has the potential to make an immediate impact for Davidson at the conference level. His best times would have earned him a spot in the ‘B’ final of the 200 backstroke, and he would have been on the bubble of making the ‘A’ final as his best time would have earned him a ninth place finish in prelims. He is just off of making the ‘B’ final of the 100 backstroke (50.84), 200 IM (1:52.03), 400 IM (4:05.32), and 500 freestyle (4:37.79).

McDonough will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with distance freestyler Jackson McDonald and IM and breaststroker Ryan Shute.

