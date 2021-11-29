Distance Specialist Hunter Lund Commits to UNC for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hunter Lund of the Premier Aquatics Club of Klein has announced that he made his college decision for the fall of 2020, selecting to attend and swim for the University of North Carolina. Lund is from Spring, Texas where he attends Klein Oak High School. In 2019 he was recognized as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

Last December, Lund went a perfect five for five at the 18 and Under Winter Championships, hitting a best time in all of his races while qualifying for finals in each as well. His best finish came in the 400 IM, where, after touching 12th during prelims, he dropped almost four seconds in finals to take 9th in a time of 3:56.28. At that same meet, he also added best times in the 200 free (1:40.21), 1650 free (15:40.48), 200 breast (2:09.30), and 200 IM (1:53.47).

As a sophomore, Lund qualified for the Texas 6A State Championships in the 500 free. There, he took 13th, touching in 4:31.72 during finals.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:38.73

500 free – 4:24.20

1650 free – 15:40.48

200 IM – 1:51.83

400 IM – 3:56.28

The Tar Heel men are coming off a season that saw them finish 6th out of 12 teams at the ACC Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. The distance events weren’t a strong point for the team, with only Patrick Hussey scoring points in both the 500 and 1650. Hussey is only a sophomore this season, meaning Lund will have two years of overlap with him when he comes to Chapel Hill next fall.

With his best times, Lund isn’t far off of scoring range at the ACC Championships. He would have been just over a second off of earning a second swim in the 500 last year and his 1650 would have been 11 seconds off of 24th.

North Carolina already has built a large freshman class for 2022. The group of men arriving on campus next fall will include Jack Donovan, Reid Miller, Spencer Freeman, Jack Guenther, Tyler Robertson, Patrick Sleater, and Alex Lakatta.