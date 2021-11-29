Versatile Elizabeth Naylor Commits to Butler

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elizabeth Naylor from Mason, Ohio has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Butler University beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Butler University. Thankful for the opportunity to be a bulldog. Thanks for all the love and support! GO DAWGS!!🐾🐾”

Naylor swims for Mason Manta Rays out of Mason, OH, a suburb of Cincinnati. She has made great strides since the COVID-19 pandemic began as most of her best times come from fall 2020 or 2021. Last December at the RAYS Start of December meet, she achieved best times in the 50 (25.04), 500 (5:09.46), and 1000 (10:45.29) freestyles as well as the 100 butterfly (59.91).

Over the summer, she achieved many best times at the ISCA Summer Blast. There she achieved long course best times in the 50 (28.64), 100 (1:01.03), 200 (2:12.01), 400 (4:40.11), and 800 (9:34.56) freestyles as well as the 200 backstroke (2:32.22) and 200 IM (2:31.01).

Naylor began her senior year this fall at Ursuline Academy in Cincinnati, OH.

Her best short course yards times are:

50 freestyle: 25.04

100 freestyle: 53.37

200 freestyle: 1:55.07

500 freestyle: 5:09.46

1000 freestyle: 10:45.29

200 IM: 2:11.92

400 IM: 4:39.48

200 butterfly: 2:12.56

200 backstroke: 2:11.39

Butler University is a private university located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The school is a member of the Big East Conference. At the 2021 Big East Conference Championships, the Bulldogs finished sixth out of six teams. They scored 202 points and were only twelve points behind fifth place Providence College.

Based on her best times, Naylor has the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level. Her best times would have earned her spots of the ‘B’ final in the 100 freestyle and 400 IM. She also is just off of making the ‘B’ final of the 200 freestyle as it took a time of 1:54.42 to make it back. She also is about three seconds off making it back in the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 200 butterfly, and 200 backstroke.

Naylor will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.