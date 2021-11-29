Winter Juniors Qualifier Rachel Jones Commits to UNC-Wilmington

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rachel Jones from Fairfax Station, Virginia has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina- Wilmington beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“so so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at unc wilmington!! i would like to thank my family, my coaches, and my amazing teammates and friends for all supporting me throughout the years. go seahawks!”

Jones swims for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. At the end of March, at the Potomac Valley Wave II Championship Series, she achieved best times in the 200 freestyle (1:53.47), 200 backstroke (2:03.31), and 100 butterfly (56.49).

She continued her success into the summer long course season as she achieved best times at Richmond Futures. There she achieved best times in the 100 (59.01) and 200 freestyles (2:04.85), 100 backstroke (1:07.49), 100 butterfly (1:03.88), and 200 IM (2:21.39). Her 200 IM and 200 freestyle best times also earned her first Winter Juniors cuts.

Jones began her senior year this fall at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, VA.

Her best short course yards times are:

100 backstroke: 56.82

200 backstroke: 2:03.31

200 IM: 2:06.32

400 IM: 4:32.42

100 butterfly: 56.49

200 freestyle: 1:53.47

500 freestyle: 5:05.43

The University of North Carolina- Wilmington is a public university located in Wilmington, NC. The school is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). At the 2021 CAA Championships, the UNC-Wilmington women finished fifth out of six teams.

Based on her best times, Jones has the potential to make an immediate impact for UNC-Wilmington at the conference level. Her best times would have earned her an ‘A’ final swim in the 200 IM and ‘B’ final swims in the 100 and 200 backstrokes, 400 IM, and 100 butterfly. Her 200 IM best time would have been the highest finish for UNC-Wilmington in the event.

Jones will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Emily Waite, Lauren Sharp, Mary Shaw, Maura Schoppa, and Quinn Bike.

