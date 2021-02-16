Winter Juniors Qualifier Atisha Phetbenjakul (2021) Commits to Navy

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Atisha Phetbenjakul from Ladera Ranch, California has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Naval Academy’s class of 2025.

“Starting the new year right by finally announcing that I have officially made a verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the United States Naval Academy!!⚓️🐏 I am humbled and fortunate to have the honor to attend and swim for a prestigious school. I cannot describe how grateful I am to have had my family, friends, and coaches support me throughout this entire process! Can’t wait to become a midshipman this summer💙💛 #gonavybeatarmy #committedsw”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Phetbenjakul is a senior at Tesoro High School. She swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics and specializes in breast, fly, and IM. As a sophomore at the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championships, she was an A finalist in both the 200 IM (5th, 2:04.40) and 100 breast (7th, 1:03.88). She swam breast (29.01) on the runner-up 200 medley relay and provided the anchor leg (51.59) on the second-place 400 free relay. She earned lifetime bests in both the 100 breast and 200 IM during that sophomore year high school season. Her junior year season was canceled last spring due to the pandemic.

In the fall of 2019, Phetbenjakul hit a lifetime best in the 200 free. All the rest of her SCY times date from 2018, including 50/100 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

100 breast – 1:03.15

200 breast – 2:21.29

200 IM – 2:02.98

400 IM – 4:39.75

100 fly – 56.68

50 free – 24.03

100 free – 51.82

200 free – 1:58.73

Phetbenjakul’s best 100 breast and 200 IM times would have scored for the Midshipmen in the A finals of the 2020 Patriot League Championships. Her 200 breast time would have made the B final. She will join Caroline Irwin, Catherine Weaverling, Megan Murphy, and Sydney Bare in Annapolis in the fall of 2021.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.