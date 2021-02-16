Drew Reiter Powers Waukee to Iowa HS Title, Frandson Defends 200/500 Crowns

IOWA HS BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 13, 2021

Marion, IA

Short course yards (SCY)

Results

Originally scheduled to be hosted by the University of Iowa’s natatorium, the 2021 Iowa HS State Championships were instead moved to the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The team from Waukee finished on top on Saturday, ahead of Ankeny, who were runners-up like they were in 2020, and third-place Iowa City West, the 2020 champions.

TOP TEAM FINISHES

Waukee 268.5 Ankeny 238.5 Iowa City West 208.5 Valley (Wes Des Moines) 168.5 Linn-Mar 155

Iowa City West got things started with a win in the 200 medley relay, going 1:32.24 and getting a 25.55 breast leg from junior Jordan Christensen and a 20.76 anchor from senior Luke Nichols. Sioux City Metro junior Kohen Rankin dropped a 24.89 breast leg, while Waukee junior Drew Reiter was 21.97 fly on their runner-up relay.

Reiter, an Indiana commit, led Waukee to their team title. After his medley relay swim, he dove in for the 200 IM final, dominating the field with a lifetime best 1:47.79, shaving a few tenths off of his old best. In the 100 fly, Reiter returned, downing another best with a time of 48.68 and defending his 2020 title. Reiter also helped push Waukee to a third-place finish in the 400 free relay, splitting 46.00 on the anchor leg.

Ankeny senior Trent Frandson made it three-straight in the 200 free (1:36.46) and 500 free (4:25.71), finishing just off of his own state records in both. Frandson is a Cal commit, following Iowa state record-holder in the 100 breast and 200 IM, Forrest Frazier, a current freshman with the Golden Bears. In the 200 free relay, Frandson was 20.57 leading off with a time that would’ve won the individual 50, helping Ankeny to the state title there (1:24.11). He was also 44.07 leading off their 400 free relay to another win (3:04.22), and his 100 time would’ve won the individual 100.

Bettendorf graduated Charlie Bunn, the 2020 50 free and 100 free champion, who set the state record in the 50 (20.18) last year. They still got to the win in the 50 free this past weekend, though, as junior Alex Stone clocked a 20.67 in a tight win over Muscatine senior and Lindenwood (D-II) commit Ryan Boeding (20.85) as they both hit bests. Stone kept Bettendorf in the win column in the 100 free, effectively extending Bettendorf’s win streak in both events to three consecutive state meets. Stone was 45.17, another best, holding off late charges from City High senior Isaac Weigel (45.24) and Waukee sophomore Aj Abram (45.49).

Stone was also 43.94 anchoring Bettendorf to a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay, while he anchored their 200 free relay in 20.19.

Linn-Mar junior Aiden Carstensen earned a win for the home team, dropping a ton of time. He was 51.18 going into this meet, which got him to third place last year, but on Saturday he got down to 49.83 for the win.

In the 100 breast, Rankin followed up his 24.8 breast split on the medley relay with a big 100 breast. Rankin was 57.40 at this meet last year, which he took down to 56.59 at the district championships. He clocked a 55.03 on Saturday, nearly getting into 54-second territory. He edged out Christensen (56.59), who was the runner-up in 2020, and Ames freshman Joshua Chen (56.82). Chen, who just turned 15, shaved .07 off of his old best.