Summer Jrs Qualifier Sydney Bare Sends Verbal Commitment to Navy for 2021-22

Sydney Bare from Moreland Hills, Ohio has announced her intention to swim for the United States Naval Academy in 2021-22.

“I could not be more excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the United States Naval Academy! I am so grateful to have the honor of serving for the United States of America and joining such a fantastic team and program. Huge thank you to all of my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped to make this possible, as well as Coach Lias and Coach Morrison. GO NAVY, BEAT ARMY!⚓️”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Hawken School, Bare does her year-round swimming with Lake Erie Silver Dolphins and specializes in breaststroke (she is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast) and IM. She competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 100 breast and won the consolation final with 1:02.34. At the 2020 Ohio State Division 2 Swimming and Diving Championships, she won the 200 medley relay (28.21 breaststroke split), came in 3rd in the 100 breast (1:02.52), and took 8th in the 200 IM (2:08.08). She earned a ton of lifetime bests at the Lake Erie LSC Senior Championship, including the SCY 100/200 free, 200 back, and 200 fly, and the LCM 50 back and 50 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.34

200 breast – 2:19.38

200 IM – 2:07.23

400 IM – 4:35.99

200 fly – 2:11.83

Bare will join Caroline Irwin, Catherine Weaverling, and Megan Murphy in the Navy women’s swimming and diving class of 2025. Her lifetime best performances will make her an immediate-impact player at 2020 Patriot League Championships. She would have scored in the A final of the 100 breast and the B final of the 200 breast (she would have been Navy’s top breaststroker).

