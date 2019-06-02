Winter Juniors Qualifier Alasdair Bell Commits to Drexel for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alasdair Bell of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania has committed to Drexel University in the fall of 2019, joining Jake McBride in the class of 2023. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Bell swims for Freedom High School and Emmaus Aquatic Club. (EMAC teammate Chelsea Gravereaux will join the Drexel women’s team in the fall, too.)

“Happy to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic careers at Drexel University! I chose Drexel for the amazing academic opportunities that it has to offer as well as the awesome team and coaches! I can’t wait to be a Dragon!!”

Bell has shown solid improvement over the last year in his top events. At the 2019 PIAA Boys 3A Swimming & Diving Championships, he finished 9th in the 100 fly with a personal-best time of 49.87. That’s an improvement of more than 1 second from his previous best time of 50.93. Over the last year, Bell has also dropped 2.8 seconds in the 200 free, .11 in the 100 free, and 1.5 in the 100 back. He competed in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at 2018 Winter Juniors East, notching a PB in the IM.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 49.87

200 free – 1:41.11

100 free – 46.79

50 free – 21.37

100 back – 51.79

200 IM – 1:56.16

The Drexel men were runners-up at the 2019 CAA Conference Championships. Bell’s fastest 100 fly time would have made the A final along with freshman Paris Raptis and junior Joe Short. He would have been a B finalist in the 200 free along with freshman Kevin Spear and seniors Luke Hanner and Dane Bell (no relation). He would have just missed the cutoff for the B final of the 100 free, which featured freshmen John Scully and Alex Flynn and junior Dave Kneiss.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.