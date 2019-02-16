Winter Juniors Champ Lola Mull Announces Verbal to In-state Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance freestyler Lola Mull, who hails from Portland, Michigan, has announced her verbal commitment to Northwestern University in the class of 2024. A junior at Grand Ledge High School, Mull recently won her second consecutive Division I state title at the 2018 MHSAA Girl’s D1 Swim & Dive Championship. Her time of 4:44.93 set the state record, lowering her old mark by 2.4 seconds. She was also runner-up in the 200 free (1:49.48) and figured on two 10th-place relays each of which brook school records.

Mull swims year-round for Mid-Michigan Aquatics. She won the 1650 free at Winter Juniors East in December with 16:12.26. That swim would rank 4th on the all-time list at Northwestern. She also placed 4th in the 500 free (4:44.86, 5th all-time at Northwestern) and competed in the 200 free and 100 fly. Mull competed in the 400 free and 200 fly at Summer Nationals in Irvine last year. She finished 27th in the 400 free (4:15.42) and earned a spot on the Junior Pan Pacific Championships team representing Team USA in Fiji. There, she earned new PBs in the 100 free (58.94), 800 free (8:43.61) and 1500 free (16:40.03), coming in 4th in the 1500, 5th in the 800, and 10th in the 400.

Mull is a nice pick-up for the Wildcats.

She would have placed 12th in the mile and been a B-finalist in the 500 free at 2018 B1G Championships. The 7th-place Wildcats didn’t score in the 500 but had 3 milers in the top-24, including sophomore Wei Wen Tseng who will be a senior when Mull begins.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:12.26

1000 free – 9:50.43

500 free – 4:43.35

200 free – 1:49.33

200 fly – 2:01.63

