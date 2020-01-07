Winter Juniors A-finalist Conner Kang Commits to Yale

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Conner Kang, a senior at Saint Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky, has announced his verbal commitment to Yale University for 2020-21. He’ll join Adam Zapatka in the class of 2024.

“I am grateful to announce my commitment to Yale University! Special thanks to God, my family, coaches, teachers, and friends. #BoolaBoola”

Kang swims for Lakeside Swim Team and St. X, specializing in IM, fly, and breast. He won the 200 IM at the 2019 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships, missing the meet record by .17 with 1:47.00. He also contributed a 46.01 split to the winning 400 free relay and a 20.94 to the runner-up 200 free relay and placed 3rd in the 100 breast (56.24). In club swimming, he competed at the recent 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. He finaled in the 200 breast (15th), 200 fly (7th), and 200 IM (13th) and notched PBs in the 200 breast and 200 fly. Last summer he had a strong showing at Cary Sectionals, finaling in the 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. He went on to swim the 100/200 fly and 200 IM at Speedo Junior Nationals.

Kang’s best times would have helped Yale at 2019 Ivy League Men’s Championships by scoring in the B finals of the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 breast, and 200 fly and the C final of the 200 breast (it took 49.31 to get a second swim in the 100 fly).

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:53.84

200 IM – 1:47.00

200 fly – 1:47.53

100 fly – 49.43

200 breast – 2:01.27

100 breast – 55.92

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.