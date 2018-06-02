Why Katie Ledecky Turned Pro in 2018: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic Champion, World Champion, and, in my opinion, the greatest female swimmer in history, Katie Ledecky, broke her own 1500m world record at the TYR Pro Swim Indy. In SwimSwam time, that’s old news, but her turning pro this early — two years out from the Olympic Games — is interesting. After two years at Stanford, Ledecky explains why she made the move, and she comes across more confidently than I’ve ever seen her on-camera.

Katie wasn’t the icon she is now. Each year she grows a little tougher, wowing swim fans even more. I don’t want to make this about Caeleb Dressel, but the Ledecky-Dressel 2020 Olympic Games could be a two person world takeover in Tokyo. If they’re both healthy, it’s going to be 100+ hours of prime time television coverage (between commercials, profiles, race footage and endless analysis). This is potentially special, right, even after the Michael Phelps era…so soon after it? What do you think? I thought swimming, as a sport, might wane in the aftermath of Phelps. It is not.

What can Ledecky do this summer? I’d be happy to see one more world record, but I think she’s got a lot more in the tank. Here are my predictions:

200m free – 1:53.0

400m free – 3:56.4

800m free – 8:03.9

1500m Free – 15.18.1

400m IM? No clue. Help me here?

What are your predictions?

Like Katie Ledecky on Facebook here.

You can follow Katie Ledecky on Twitter here.

Follow her on Instagram here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.