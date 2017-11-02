Who Wants to Go to Fiji?

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 0

November 02nd, 2017 National, News

Who wants to go to Fiji? I think most of us would love to go to Fiji next August – swim meet or not.

A fortunate group of young swimmers, however, will get their trip all-expenses paid next summer at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which will be held from August 23rd-27th in Suva, Fiji.

The country’s capital city, and 2nd-largest, has 90,000 residents and a swimming facility build originally for the 2003 South Pacific Games. USA Swimming will announce their selection procedures for the meet later this month according to USA Swimming National Junior Team Program Director Mitch Dalton, who included in his Tweet the meet’s newly-revealed logo.

USA Swimming has historically prioritized this bi-annual meet even over the IOC-backed Youth Olympic Games – which has a limited roster of 4 boys and 4 girls per nation. Next year’s Youth Olympics will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »