Who wants to go to Fiji? I think most of us would love to go to Fiji next August – swim meet or not.

A fortunate group of young swimmers, however, will get their trip all-expenses paid next summer at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which will be held from August 23rd-27th in Suva, Fiji.

The country’s capital city, and 2nd-largest, has 90,000 residents and a swimming facility build originally for the 2003 South Pacific Games. USA Swimming will announce their selection procedures for the meet later this month according to USA Swimming National Junior Team Program Director Mitch Dalton, who included in his Tweet the meet’s newly-revealed logo.

USA Swimming has historically prioritized this bi-annual meet even over the IOC-backed Youth Olympic Games – which has a limited roster of 4 boys and 4 girls per nation. Next year’s Youth Olympics will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.