Versatile Autumn D’Arcy Sends Verbal Commitment to Bakersfield

Autumn D’Arcy, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Southern California, has announced her verbal commitment to California State University, Bakersfield for 2018-19. She will have one year of overlap with her sister, Summer D’Arcy, currently a junior on the Roadrunners’ women’s team.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to CSUB! I chose Bakersfield because the team reminds me of one big family. As soon as I arrived on deck they all greeted me with open arms. I could not be more excited about the next 4 years of my life!”

D’Arcy is a senior at Redlands East Valley High School, the runner-up in a very tight team battle among the top 3 women’s teams at the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championship in May. D’Arcy contributed a third in the 100 fly (54.67), a fourth in the 200 IM (2:03.13), the butterfly leg (24.42) on the runner-up 200 medley relay, and the leadoff (51.54) on the fourth-place 400 free relay. D’Arcy went on to the California State Meet and placed 10th in the 100 fly (54.76) and 12th in the medley relay (24.37 butterfly leg).

D’Arcy does her club swimming with Piranha Swim Team. After earning new PBs in the SCY 50/100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM during high school season in May, she transitioned to long-course season and dropped time in the LCM 200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

D’Arcy is a valuable pick-up for the Roadrunners. In addition to the firepower she will bring to the relays, her best times would have landed her in the individual A finals of the 100 fly and 200 IM at 2017 WAC Championships. She also would have scored in the B finals of the 100 back and 50/100 free.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 67

100 back – 86

200 IM – 2:02.72

100 free – 51.42

50 free – 23.93

