KHSAA Champ Zorry Mason Is Latest Verbal Commit to University of Miami

Zorry Mason has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Miami in 2018-19. She will join Spain’s María Artigas and Michigan’s Grace McGinnis in the class of 2022.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Miami! Go Canes!🙌🏽”

Mason swims for duPont Manual High School and Cardinal Aquatics in Louisville, Kentucky. She is incredibly versatile, with national-qualifying times in free, back, breast, fly and IM. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Mason was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:01.67) and finished fourth in the 100 fly (54.89) at the 2017 KHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships. She anchored the state title-winning 200 free relay (23.33) and led off the fifth-place 400 free relay (52.36).

In club swimming she competed in the 50 free, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM at Winter Juniors East in December. She was a multiple-time finalist at Greensboro Sectionals three months later, competing in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. And she capped off her long-course season with solid performances across the board in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM at Nashville Futures.

Mason is just a wee bit off scoring in a number of events (200 IM, 200 back, 100 fly, 100 breast) at the ACC Championship level. Her top SCY times include:

200 IM – 2:01.67

50 back – 26.07

100 back – 56.44

200 back – 2:01.62

100 fly – 54.73

100 breast – 1:03.47

50 free – 23.31

