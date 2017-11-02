Jake Hubbard Makes Verbal Commitment to University of Missouri-St. Louis

Jake Hubbard of Blue Springs, Missouri has announced his intention to swim at the University of Missouri-St. Louis beginning with the 2018-19 season.

“After meeting with the coach multiple times, I realized I wanted to make this my new home. I was really looking for a close team environment, like my high school team has and UMSL had it!

“I’m excited for a great 4 years of swimming with UMSL and I plan on majoring in social work. UMSL is known for their social work program so it’s a perfect fit for me! I’d like to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me to this level and opening this door for me. I’m excited for a great future in St. Louis!”

Hubbard is a senior Blue Springs High School, and a relative newcomer to the sport. After swimming in summer leagues when he was very young, Hubbard took five years off and only picked it back up again at the end of his freshman year of high school. In his first season, as a sophomore, he swam on the JV team at league finals. But realizing how much he enjoyed the sport, he joined the club team Kansas City Swim Academy and began improving rapidly. By the end of his junior season he was very close to qualifying for the Missouri State Meet.

Hubbard made giant leaps in all his events in long course season this summer. His best times, and the trajectory he’s had over the last year, include:

2016 2017 200y free 1:59.60 1:54.09 200m free 2:19.50 2:11.99 500y free 5:23.79 5:11.07 400m free 5:00.64 4:39.67

I’m extremely excited and proud to announce that I will be continuing my Academic and Swimming Career at University Of Missouri St.Louis!!! pic.twitter.com/F9O1WKp17a — Jake Hubbard (@Jake_Hubbard7) October 18, 2017

