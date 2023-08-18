Where the Name Michael Phelps Still Appears in the Record Books

With Frenchman Leon Marchand‘s recent dismantling of Michael Phelps‘ 400 IM World Record, swimming has finally entered the era where the name Phelps is no longer associated with individual World Records.

In his storied career, Phelps broke 29 individual World Records, all between 2001 and 2009, and all in long course meters. At the height of his career, he held five individual World Records: the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

World Records

400 Freestyle Relay: 3:08.24 (2008, Beijing)

800 Freestyle Relay: 6:58.55 (2009, Rome)

Olympic Records

200 Freestyle: 1:42.96 (2008, Beijing)

200 IM: 1:54.23 (2008, Beijing)

400 IM: 4:03.84 (2008, Beijing)

400 Freestyle Relay: 3:08.24 (2008, Beijing)

800 Freestyle Relay: 6:58.56 (2008, Beijing)

World Championship Course Records (Long Course Meters)

800 Freestyle Relay: 6:58.55 (2009, Rome)

Pan Pacific Championships Records

200 Butterfly: 1:53.80 (2006, Victoria)

400 Freestyle Relay: 3:11.74 (2010, Irvine)

800 Freestyle Relay: 7:03.48 (2010, Irvine)

400 Medley Relay: 3:29.94 (2014, Gold Coast)

American Records

200 Freestyle: 1:42.96 (2008, Beijing)

200 Butterfly: 1:51.51 (2009, Rome)

400 IM: 4:03.84 (2008, Beijing)

400 Freestyle Relay: 3:08.24 (2008, Beijing)

800 Freestyle Relay: 6:58.55 (2009, Rome)

US Open Records

200 Freestyle: 1:44.10 (2008, Omaha)

200 Butterfly: 1:52.20 (2008, Omaha)

400 IM: 4:05.25 (2008, Omaha)

400 Freestyle Relay: 3:11.74 (2010, Irvine)

800 Freestyle Relay: 7:03.48 (2010, Irvine)

400 Medley Relay: 3:32.48 (2010, Irvine)

NAG Records: LCM 13-14

200 Butterfly: 1:59.02 (2000)

400 IM: 4:24.77 (2000)

NAG Records: LCM 17-18

200 Freestyle: 1:45.99 (2003)

100 Butterfly: 51.10 (2003)

200 IM: 1:55.94 (2003)

400 IM: 4:09.09 (2003)

While all of the individual World Records are now associated with other names, he is still a member of two World Record relays in the 400 freestyle relay from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as well as the 800 freestyle relay from the 2009 World Championships. Phelps split a 47.51 leading off the American relay in Beijing, an American Record at the time, which was anchored by the legendary 46.06 relay split by Jason Lezak, which to this day is the fastest split of all time. Phelps led off the 800 freestyle relay in Rome a year later, splitting a 1:44.49, which while impressive trailed Germany’s Paul Biedermann by a full 1.68 seconds, who split a 1:42.81, the 2nd-fastest flat-start 200 freestyle in history.

Biedermann had already broken Phelps’ World Record in the 200 freestyle by that time in the meet, posting a 1:42.00, which stands today, relegating Phelps to the 2nd-fastest performer in history. Phelps, for his part, remains the American and Olympic Record holder in the event with his 1:42.96 from the Beijing Olympics.

At the same World Championships, Ryan Lochte bested Phelps’ World Record in the 200 IM with a 1:54.10. Two years later at the 2011 World Championships in Shanghai, Lochte lowered the mark again to a 1:54.00, which stands today, beating Phelps head-to-head. Phelps took silver in a 1:54.16, the 3rd-fastest performance in history.

Thomas Heilman took down Phelps’ 100 and 200 LCM butterfly 15-16 NAG Records this summer, and is already within striking distance of his 17-18 NAG Record in the 100 fly. The 200 fly 17-18 NAG Record is held by Luca Urlando from 2019 in a 1:53.84, which Heilman eclipsed at the World Championships in Fukuoka with a 1:53.82.

There is a good chance Phelps’ Olympic Records in the 200 and 400 IM will fall at the hands of Leon Marchand next summer in Paris, while Great Britain could finally take down the 800 freestyle relay Olympic and World Records. Team GBR put up a 6:58.58 at the Olympics in Tokyo, missing the Olympic Record by just 0.02 and the World Record by 0.03, notching the 3rd-fastest performance in history. This summer in Fukuoka, the same squad posted a 1:59.08, the 4th-fastest performance in history. Romanian David Popovici may also take down Phelps’ 200 freestyle Olympic Record, having been a 1:42.97 at the European Championships in 2022.

Maximus Williamson and Henry McFadden each appear capable of breaking Phelps’ 200 freestyle 17-18 NAG Record, set in 2003 in a 1:45.99. At 16-years-old, Williamson already holds a lifetime best of 1:47.29, while McFadden at 17 has been a 1:46.94.

Phelps’ American Records and 13-14 NAG Records seem the safest, for now, while his US Open Records also appear relatively safe, though Marchand could make a run at the 400 IM, and either Marchand or Heilman could be the one to crack the 200 fly record, both set at the 2008 US Olympic Trials. Similarly, his 17-18 NAG Record in the 200 and 400 IMs appear safe, though Williamson could pose a threat to them in one or two years’ time. For those with a particularly close eye, Phelps also holds three individual and two relay Americas Records, meaning those are the fastest performances ever by a swimmer representing a country from the Americas (from Greenland to Chile). Those five records are the same events in which he still holds American Records: 200 freestyle, 200 butterfly, 400 IM, 400 freestyle relay, 800 freestyle relay.