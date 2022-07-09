Where has the LCM Men’s 100 Free Gone 100 Years After the First Sub-1:00 Swim?

100 years ago, today Johnny Weissmuller of the United States broke the 1:00 mark in the long course meters (LCM) men’s 100 freestyle for the first time. In this post, we will look at where the men’s 100 freestyle has gone since.

On July 9th, 1922, Weissmuller swam a time of 58.6 to become the first man under the 1:00 mark in the 100 freestyle. Weissmuller broke the previous world record of 1:00.4 held by fellow countryman Duke Kahanamoku.

Weissmuller would go on to break his own world record in the event swimming a 57.4 in February 1924. Later that year, Weissmuller won gold in the event at the Paris Summer Olympics. Notably, Weissmuller beat Kahanamoku for gold.

Since Weissmuller’s first swim of 58.6, the World Record in the event has now dropped an additional 11.69 seconds as it now stands at a 46.91. That time was set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo at the 2009 World Championships.

Another barrier that was crossed during the time of this World Record progression was the 50-second mark. That barrier was broken by Jim Montgomery of the United States at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Montgomery had set the world record twice, once swimming a 50.59 and then a 50.39, before breaking the 50-second barrier swimming a 49.99.

Notably, it took about 54 years for the minute to the 50-second barrier to be broken. From 1976 to 2009 (a span of 33 years) the record has now only dropped by 3.08 seconds.

Since Cielo’s record was set in 2009, the closest person to breaking it has been Caeleb Dressel of the United States. Dressel swam a time of 46.96 at the 2019 World Championships. Only three people have ever broken the 47 second mark: Cielo, Bernard, and Dressel.

See the full World Record Progression in the LCM Men’s 100 Freestyle below: