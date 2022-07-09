Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Where has the LCM Men’s 100 Free Gone 100 Years After the First Sub-1:00 Swim?

100 years ago, today  Johnny Weissmuller of the United States broke the 1:00 mark in the long course meters (LCM) men’s 100 freestyle for the first time. In this post, we will look at where the men’s 100 freestyle has gone since.

On July 9th, 1922, Weissmuller swam a time of 58.6 to become the first man under the 1:00 mark in the 100 freestyle. Weissmuller broke the previous world record of 1:00.4 held by fellow countryman Duke Kahanamoku.

Weissmuller would go on to break his own world record in the event swimming a 57.4 in February 1924. Later that year, Weissmuller won gold in the event at the Paris Summer Olympics. Notably, Weissmuller beat Kahanamoku for gold.

Since Weissmuller’s first swim of 58.6, the World Record in the event has now dropped an additional 11.69 seconds as it now stands at a 46.91. That time was set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo at the 2009 World Championships.

Another barrier that was crossed during the time of this World Record progression was the 50-second mark. That barrier was broken by Jim Montgomery of the United States at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Montgomery had set the world record twice, once swimming a 50.59 and then a 50.39, before breaking the 50-second barrier swimming a 49.99.

Notably, it took about 54 years for the minute to the 50-second barrier to be broken. From 1976 to 2009 (a span of 33 years) the record has now only dropped by 3.08 seconds.

Since Cielo’s record was set in 2009, the closest person to breaking it has been Caeleb Dressel of the United States. Dressel swam a time of 46.96 at the 2019 World Championships. Only three people have ever broken the 47 second mark: Cielo, Bernard, and Dressel.

See the full World Record Progression in the LCM Men’s 100 Freestyle below:

# Time Name Nationality Date Meet Location
1 01:05.8 Zoltán Halmay  Hungary 12/3/05 Vienna, Austria
2 01:05.6 Charles Daniels  United States 7/20/08 Olympic Games London, United Kingdom
3 01:02.8 Charles Daniels  United States 4/15/10 Special record attempt by the New York AC New York City, United States
4 01:02.4 Kurt Bretting  Germany 4/6/12 Brussels, Belgium
5 01:01.6 Duke Kahanamoku  United States 7/20/12 German Championships Hamburg, Germany
6 01:01.4 Duke Kahanamoku  United States 8/9/18 International exhibition New York City, United States
7 01:00.4 Duke Kahanamoku  United States 8/24/20 Olympic Games Antwerp, Belgium
8 58.6 Johnny Weissmuller  United States 7/9/22 Alameda, California, United States
9 57.4 Johnny Weissmuller  United States 2/17/24 Miami, United States
10 56.8 Peter Fick  United States 3/2/34 Yale University Swimming Carnival New Haven, United States
11 56.6 Peter Fick  United States 3/5/35 Yale University Swimming Carnival New Haven, United States
12 56.4 Peter Fick  United States 2/11/36 Yale Benefit Event for the United States Olympic team New Haven, United States
13 55.9 Alan Ford  United States 4/13/44 Special record attempt New Haven, United States
14 55.8 Alex Jany  France 9/15/47 Menton, France
15 55.4 Alan Ford  United States 6/29/48 New Haven Swim Club team time trial New Haven, United States
16 54.8 Dick Cleveland  United States 4/1/54 AAU Championships New Haven, United States
17 55.4 Jon Henricks  Australia 11/30/56 Olympic Games Melbourne, Australia
18 55.2 John Devitt  Australia 1/19/57 New South Wales State Championships Sydney, Australia
19 54.6 John Devitt  Australia 1/28/57 Queensland State Championships Brisbane, Australia
20 54.4 Steve Clark  United States 8/18/61 Men’s NAAA Championships Los Angeles, United States
21 53.6 Manuel dos Santos  Brazil 9/20/61 Special record attempt by the CR Guanabara Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
22 52.9 Alain Gottvallès  France 9/13/64 Budapest, Hungary
22= 52.9 Steve Clark  United States 10/14/64 Olympic Games Tokyo, Japan
23 52.6 Ken Walsh  United States 7/27/67 Pan American Games Winnipeg, Canada
23= 52.6 Zac Zorn  United States 9/2/68 USA Olympic Trials (elec. 52.58) Los Angeles, United States
24 52.2 Michael Wenden  Australia 10/19/68 Olympic Games Mexico City, Mexico
25 51.94 Mark Spitz  United States 8/23/70 AAU Championships Los Angeles, United States
26 51.47 Mark Spitz  United States 8/5/72 USA Olympic Trials Chicago, United States
27 51.22 Mark Spitz  United States 9/3/72 Olympic Games Munich, West Germany
28 51.12 Jim Montgomery  United States 6/21/75 AAU World Championship Trials Long Beach, United States
29 51.11 Andy Coan  United States 8/3/75 An Amateur Athletic Union Region Four meet Fort Lauderdale, United States
30 50.59 Jim Montgomery  United States 8/23/75 AAU Championships Kansas City, United States
31 50.39 Jim Montgomery  United States 7/24/76 Olympic Games Montreal, Canada
32 49.99 Jim Montgomery  United States 7/25/76 Olympic Games Montreal, Canada
33 49.44 Jonty Skinner  South Africa 8/14/76 AAU Championships Philadelphia, United States
34 49.36 Rowdy Gaines  United States 4/3/81 Longhorn Invitational Austin, United States
35 49.24 Matt Biondi  United States 8/6/85 USA Summer Nationals Mission Viejo, United States
36 48.95 Matt Biondi  United States 8/6/85 USA Summer Nationals Mission Viejo, United States
37 48.74 Matt Biondi  United States 6/24/86 USA World Championships Trials Orlando, United States
38 48.42 Matt Biondi  United States 8/10/88 USA Olympic Trials Austin, United States
39 48.21 Alexander Popov  Russia 6/18/94 International Swimming Meeting of Monte Carlo Monte-Carlo, Monaco
40 48.18 Michael Klim  Australia 9/16/00 Olympic Games Sydney, Australia
41 47.84 Pieter van den Hoogenband  Netherlands 9/19/00 Olympic Games Sydney, Australia
42 47.6 Alain Bernard  France 3/21/08 European Championships Eindhoven, Netherlands
43 47.5 Alain Bernard  France 3/22/08 European Championships Eindhoven, Netherlands
44 47.24 Eamon Sullivan  Australia 8/11/08 Olympic Games Beijing, China
45 47.2 Alain Bernard  France 8/13/08 Olympic Games Beijing, China
46 47.05 Eamon Sullivan  Australia 8/13/08 Olympic Games Beijing, China
47 46.94# Alain Bernard  France 4/23/09 French National Championships Montpellier, France
48 46.91 César Cielo  Brazil 7/30/09 World Championships Rome, Italy

3
BearlyBreathing
49 seconds ago

Great article and a nice observation of round number numerology to tie it all together: 100 years, 100 meters, 1 minute. Also refreshing to take a long look back at our sport when it seems we’re all so addicted now to whoever is the next big thing.
Amazing that Jim Montgomery took the record down over a second in a little over a year. Bonkers.
And the note next to Bernard’s time is because FINA didn’t approve the suit he was wearing, right?

Some Guy
19 minutes ago

10 years from now the record will be 46.37 and no one will think it is a breakable record

Yerkidding
28 minutes ago

When’s the 40 sec barrier going down

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

