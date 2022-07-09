Where has the LCM Men’s 100 Free Gone 100 Years After the First Sub-1:00 Swim?

100 years ago, today Johnny Weissmuller of the United States broke the 1:00 mark in the long course meters (LCM) men’s 100 freestyle for the first time. In this post, we will look at where the men’s 100 freestyle has gone since.
On July 9th, 1922, Weissmuller swam a time of 58.6 to become the first man under the 1:00 mark in the 100 freestyle. Weissmuller broke the previous world record of 1:00.4 held by fellow countryman Duke Kahanamoku.
Weissmuller would go on to break his own world record in the event swimming a 57.4 in February 1924. Later that year, Weissmuller won gold in the event at the Paris Summer Olympics. Notably, Weissmuller beat Kahanamoku for gold.
Since Weissmuller’s first swim of 58.6, the World Record in the event has now dropped an additional 11.69 seconds as it now stands at a 46.91. That time was set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo at the 2009 World Championships.
Another barrier that was crossed during the time of this World Record progression was the 50-second mark. That barrier was broken by Jim Montgomery of the United States at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Montgomery had set the world record twice, once swimming a 50.59 and then a 50.39, before breaking the 50-second barrier swimming a 49.99.
Notably, it took about 54 years for the minute to the 50-second barrier to be broken. From 1976 to 2009 (a span of 33 years) the record has now only dropped by 3.08 seconds.
Since Cielo’s record was set in 2009, the closest person to breaking it has been Caeleb Dressel of the United States. Dressel swam a time of 46.96 at the 2019 World Championships. Only three people have ever broken the 47 second mark: Cielo, Bernard, and Dressel.
See the full World Record Progression in the LCM Men’s 100 Freestyle below:
|#
|Time
|Name
|Nationality
|Date
|Meet
|Location
|1
|01:05.8
|Zoltán Halmay
|Hungary
|12/3/05
|–
|Vienna, Austria
|2
|01:05.6
|Charles Daniels
|United States
|7/20/08
|Olympic Games
|London, United Kingdom
|3
|01:02.8
|Charles Daniels
|United States
|4/15/10
|Special record attempt by the New York AC
|New York City, United States
|4
|01:02.4
|Kurt Bretting
|Germany
|4/6/12
|–
|Brussels, Belgium
|5
|01:01.6
|Duke Kahanamoku
|United States
|7/20/12
|German Championships
|Hamburg, Germany
|6
|01:01.4
|Duke Kahanamoku
|United States
|8/9/18
|International exhibition
|New York City, United States
|7
|01:00.4
|Duke Kahanamoku
|United States
|8/24/20
|Olympic Games
|Antwerp, Belgium
|8
|58.6
|Johnny Weissmuller
|United States
|7/9/22
|–
|Alameda, California, United States
|9
|57.4
|Johnny Weissmuller
|United States
|2/17/24
|–
|Miami, United States
|10
|56.8
|Peter Fick
|United States
|3/2/34
|Yale University Swimming Carnival
|New Haven, United States
|11
|56.6
|Peter Fick
|United States
|3/5/35
|Yale University Swimming Carnival
|New Haven, United States
|12
|56.4
|Peter Fick
|United States
|2/11/36
|Yale Benefit Event for the United States Olympic team
|New Haven, United States
|13
|55.9
|Alan Ford
|United States
|4/13/44
|Special record attempt
|New Haven, United States
|14
|55.8
|Alex Jany
|France
|9/15/47
|–
|Menton, France
|15
|55.4
|Alan Ford
|United States
|6/29/48
|New Haven Swim Club team time trial
|New Haven, United States
|16
|54.8
|Dick Cleveland
|United States
|4/1/54
|AAU Championships
|New Haven, United States
|17
|55.4
|Jon Henricks
|Australia
|11/30/56
|Olympic Games
|Melbourne, Australia
|18
|55.2
|John Devitt
|Australia
|1/19/57
|New South Wales State Championships
|Sydney, Australia
|19
|54.6
|John Devitt
|Australia
|1/28/57
|Queensland State Championships
|Brisbane, Australia
|20
|54.4
|Steve Clark
|United States
|8/18/61
|Men’s NAAA Championships
|Los Angeles, United States
|21
|53.6
|Manuel dos Santos
|Brazil
|9/20/61
|Special record attempt by the CR Guanabara
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|22
|52.9
|Alain Gottvallès
|France
|9/13/64
|–
|Budapest, Hungary
|22=
|52.9
|Steve Clark
|United States
|10/14/64
|Olympic Games
|Tokyo, Japan
|23
|52.6
|Ken Walsh
|United States
|7/27/67
|Pan American Games
|Winnipeg, Canada
|23=
|52.6
|Zac Zorn
|United States
|9/2/68
|USA Olympic Trials (elec. 52.58)
|Los Angeles, United States
|24
|52.2
|Michael Wenden
|Australia
|10/19/68
|Olympic Games
|Mexico City, Mexico
|25
|51.94
|Mark Spitz
|United States
|8/23/70
|AAU Championships
|Los Angeles, United States
|26
|51.47
|Mark Spitz
|United States
|8/5/72
|USA Olympic Trials
|Chicago, United States
|27
|51.22
|Mark Spitz
|United States
|9/3/72
|Olympic Games
|Munich, West Germany
|28
|51.12
|Jim Montgomery
|United States
|6/21/75
|AAU World Championship Trials
|Long Beach, United States
|29
|51.11
|Andy Coan
|United States
|8/3/75
|An Amateur Athletic Union Region Four meet
|Fort Lauderdale, United States
|30
|50.59
|Jim Montgomery
|United States
|8/23/75
|AAU Championships
|Kansas City, United States
|31
|50.39
|Jim Montgomery
|United States
|7/24/76
|Olympic Games
|Montreal, Canada
|32
|49.99
|Jim Montgomery
|United States
|7/25/76
|Olympic Games
|Montreal, Canada
|33
|49.44
|Jonty Skinner
|South Africa
|8/14/76
|AAU Championships
|Philadelphia, United States
|34
|49.36
|Rowdy Gaines
|United States
|4/3/81
|Longhorn Invitational
|Austin, United States
|35
|49.24
|Matt Biondi
|United States
|8/6/85
|USA Summer Nationals
|Mission Viejo, United States
|36
|48.95
|Matt Biondi
|United States
|8/6/85
|USA Summer Nationals
|Mission Viejo, United States
|37
|48.74
|Matt Biondi
|United States
|6/24/86
|USA World Championships Trials
|Orlando, United States
|38
|48.42
|Matt Biondi
|United States
|8/10/88
|USA Olympic Trials
|Austin, United States
|39
|48.21
|Alexander Popov
|Russia
|6/18/94
|International Swimming Meeting of Monte Carlo
|Monte-Carlo, Monaco
|40
|48.18
|Michael Klim
|Australia
|9/16/00
|Olympic Games
|Sydney, Australia
|41
|47.84
|Pieter van den Hoogenband
|Netherlands
|9/19/00
|Olympic Games
|Sydney, Australia
|42
|47.6
|Alain Bernard
|France
|3/21/08
|European Championships
|Eindhoven, Netherlands
|43
|47.5
|Alain Bernard
|France
|3/22/08
|European Championships
|Eindhoven, Netherlands
|44
|47.24
|Eamon Sullivan
|Australia
|8/11/08
|Olympic Games
|Beijing, China
|45
|47.2
|Alain Bernard
|France
|8/13/08
|Olympic Games
|Beijing, China
|46
|47.05
|Eamon Sullivan
|Australia
|8/13/08
|Olympic Games
|Beijing, China
|47
|46.94#
|Alain Bernard
|France
|4/23/09
|French National Championships
|Montpellier, France
|48
|46.91
|César Cielo
|Brazil
|7/30/09
|World Championships
|Rome, Italy
Great article and a nice observation of round number numerology to tie it all together: 100 years, 100 meters, 1 minute. Also refreshing to take a long look back at our sport when it seems we’re all so addicted now to whoever is the next big thing.
Amazing that Jim Montgomery took the record down over a second in a little over a year. Bonkers.
And the note next to Bernard’s time is because FINA didn’t approve the suit he was wearing, right?
10 years from now the record will be 46.37 and no one will think it is a breakable record
When’s the 40 sec barrier going down