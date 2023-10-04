Wheaton College (IL) Adds Rebecca Darter to Freshman Class for this Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
After graduating from Caledonia, Lowell, South Christian High School in the spring, Rebecca Darter of Byron Center, Michigan has announced that she will be swimming at Wheaton College (Illinois) this fall. The Michigan native did her club swimming with Byron Center Aquatics in Byron Center, Michigan.
“I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue both my academic and athletic career at Wheaton College! Thank you to everyone who has supported me in this decision! Go Thunder⚡️”
Top SCY Times
- 50 free – 26.31
- 100 free – 59.28
- 100 back – 1:08.91
- 100 fly – 1:03.51
Wheaton College is coming off of a 2022-2023 season that finished with the program’s first CCIW Swimming and Diving Championships title since 2017 after the team was able to overcome a one-point deficit heading into the final day of competition to win by nearly one hundred points over Augustana College. The team featured the CCIW Championship Most Outstanding Swimmer Katie Yonan, who is only a sophomore, and Olivia Wiebe, who was the CCIW Women’s First-Year Student-Athlete of the Year.
With her current lifetime bests, Darter is already fast enough to be right on the edge of scoring range at the CCIW Championships. In 2023, she would have finished in the B-final of the 100 fly and narrowly missed qualifying for finals in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Darter will be joined in Wheaton’s freshman class this fall by Kara Grace Hess, Madison Emmitt, Katie Frigstad, and Tess Boyer.
