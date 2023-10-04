Wheaton College (IL) Adds Rebecca Darter to Freshman Class for this Fall

Darter closed out her summer by hitting multiple lifetime bests in the yards pool at the WMSL Summer Championships. In the 100 back, she dipped below 1:09 for the first time, finishing in 1:08.91. She also dropped over a second in her 100 fly to finish in 1:03.51.

Darter also posted multiple best times over the summer in the long course pool, including 1:20.19 in the 100 back and 1:14.59 in the 100 fly.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 26.31

100 free – 59.28

100 back – 1:08.91

100 fly – 1:03.51

Wheaton College is coming off of a 2022-2023 season that finished with the program’s first CCIW Swimming and Diving Championships title since 2017 after the team was able to overcome a one-point deficit heading into the final day of competition to win by nearly one hundred points over Augustana College. The team featured the CCIW Championship Most Outstanding Swimmer Katie Yonan, who is only a sophomore, and Olivia Wiebe, who was the CCIW Women’s First-Year Student-Athlete of the Year.

With her current lifetime bests, Darter is already fast enough to be right on the edge of scoring range at the CCIW Championships. In 2023, she would have finished in the B-final of the 100 fly and narrowly missed qualifying for finals in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Darter will be joined in Wheaton’s freshman class this fall by Kara Grace Hess, Madison Emmitt, Katie Frigstad, and Tess Boyer.

