What NCAA Records DON’T the Virginia Women Own?

Over the last five years, the Virginia women’s swim team has become an NCAA powerhouse. They’ve recruited stars and continued to develop them to new heights and have consistently gotten the clutch performances from their depth swimmers—many of whom would be the stars of almost any other NCAA program—that are necessary to win an NCAA championship.

It’s these types of factors that have them chasing a fifth consecutive NCAA team title this season. As a testament to the consistent success of the program at the NCAA, national, and international levels, the team only continues to grow deeper. They regularly secure commitments from top-20 ranked recruits and scored a commitment from two-time Olympian Katie Grimes, who will join the team in January.

After an incredible weekend at the 2024 Tennessee Invitational when Gretchen Walsh lowered her own NCAA record in the 100 fly and Claire Curzan, another Olympian addition to the team this season, broke the NCAA and American records in the 200 backstroke, SwimSwam commenter Cannonball asked: what NCAA records don’t the Virginia women have?

It’s a good question, and the answer is another example of Virginia’s dominance in the NCAA as it’s actually quicker to list the NCAA records they don’t own than the ones they do.

With Curzan breaking Beata Nelson’s NCAA record in the 200 backstroke, Virginia Cavaliers own 12 of the 19 women’s DI NCAA records (counting the 1000 freestyle) or about 63% of the total records. She took Wisconsin off the NCAA record board, leaving only four programs with an NCAA record: Virginia, Stanford, Cal, and Indiana.

On the men’s side of the board, Florida and Arizona State are tied with six NCAA records each. Florida owns the 50 free, 100 free, 1650 free, 100 fly, 200 free relay, and 200 medley relay. Arizona State has the 500 free, 200 breast, 200 IM, 400 IM, 400 free relay, and 400 medley relay).

So, which records don’t the Virginia women own?

NCAA Women’s Records Owned by non-Virginia Swimmers:

200 freestyle: Missy Franklin, Cal — 1:39.10 (2015)

500 freestyle: Katie Ledecky , Stanford — 4:24.06 (2017)

, Stanford — 4:24.06 (2017) 1000 freestyle: Katie Ledecky , Stanford — 9:06.90 (2017) ** not an official DI NCAA championship event**

, Stanford — 9:06.90 (2017) ** not an official DI NCAA championship event** 1650 freestyle: Katie Ledecky , Stanford — 15:03.31 (2017)

, Stanford — 15:03.31 (2017) 100 breaststroke: Lilly King, Indiana — 55.73 (2019)

400 IM: Ella Eastin, Stanford — 3:54.60 (2018)

800 freestyle relay: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky) — 6:45.91 (2017)

Virginia has had women put pressure on the NCAA record in a number of the events where they don’t own the NCAA record. For example, Gretchen Walsh was out lightning fast during her 200 freestyle lead-off at ACCs last season, where she swam 1:40.23. Jasmine Nocentini swam 56.09 to win the 100 breaststroke at the 2024 NCAA Championship. Alex Walsh owns a 3:55.97 lifetime best in the 400 IM.

The distance freestyle events are one of the few weak spots for the Cavaliers, though Grimes’ arrival (4:28.27 500 free/15:26.17 1650 free) will help amend that. However, it would be no small thing to take down a Katie Ledecky record—it’s not like anyone in any other program has come particularly close to that feat either. Currently, Leah Smith holds all three distance freestyle records for the Virginia women (4:28.90/9:20.15/15:25.30). Their program record in the 800 freestyle relay stands at 6:46.28 from 2024 ACCs with G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Aimee Canny, and Ella Nelson, which is also the ACC record.

Each non-Virginia record is from the pre-pandemic era and has its own significance; breaking any of them would be a major accomplishment for any swimmer. The Virginia swimmers have built a reputation for their team that’s defined by breaking records and surpassing limits. Rather than questioning if they’ll snag one of these NCAA records they currently don’t own, their history has taught us that instead; the question should be which one they’ll get first.