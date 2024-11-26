Fastest November EVER & Golden Goggles | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Today on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we are talking Mid-Season weekend and Golden Goggles.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 2:23 Claire Curzan 200 Back American Record
- 7:19 Gretchen Walsh 1:48 200 Back
- 9:36 Rex Maurer 500 Free NCAA Prediction
- 13:29 Jordan Crooks 39.89 100 Free Split
- 20:03 Ilya Kharun 18.89 50 Fly
- 21:07 ASU 800 Free Relay DQ
- 29:03 Dual Meet Records
- 33:00 Golden Goggles
SINK or SWIM
- 43:30 Out of the 36 Events swum at Men’s & Women’s NCAAs, 20 US Open Records will go down
- 49:16 Texas Men win NCAAs
- 54:08 Women’s NCAAs will be within 40 Points
- 57:55 Which NCAA Record do you want to get SUNK?